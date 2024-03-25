Following their 2-1 win against Ghana, Nigeria’s interim coach, Finidi George, faces a new test as the Super Eagles lock horns with Mali’s Eagles on Tuesday in Morocco.

The former World Cup star reiterated his aim to secure a second win in the two matches for which he has been selected to take interim charge of Nigeria in this international window when they face Les Aigles of Mali in Marrakech on Tuesday.

The two West African teams clash in a night game at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, where the three-time African champions put up a show to defeat arch-rivals Ghana 2-1 on Friday.

George must now do without defender Calvin Bassey and horsepower midfielder Frank Onyeka, who are injured and will not be part of Tuesday night’s ensemble against the 1972 AFCON runners-up.

The Super Eagles are already without key players like forwards Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, and defenders William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, and Zaidu Sanusi. Defenders Gabriel Osho and Tyronne Ebuehi, and forward Taiwo Awoniyi, also had to pull out because of injuries.

Yet, the former Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis winger is upbeat that those who dimmed the Black Stars will also fly above the other Eagles.

“We cannot at this time be dwelling on the injuries and absences that we have to cope with. Our intention has always been to win these two matches and then look forward to the World Cup qualifiers in June.

“We are determined to keep up the momentum and sustain the winning mentality derived from beating the Black Stars,” George said on Monday morning.

Incidentally, the last of Finidi’s 62 caps for Nigeria came against the Eagles of Mali. ‘The Gazelle’ was involved when, on 9 February 2002, the Super Eagles pipped host nation Mali 1-0 to win the bronze medals of the 23rd Africa Cup of Nations.

Mali, the AFCON 2023 quarterfinalist, signalled their readiness for this encounter with a 2-0 spanking of Mauritania in Morocco on Friday.

Due to the absences and injuries, and George’s avowed intention not to overload the players, we could see goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Jamilu Collins, midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Nathan Tella and Sadiq Umar assume prominence in the encounter.

