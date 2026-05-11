The Police Command in Ondo State on Monday beefed up security in Akure ahead of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s visit to inaugurate the Onyearugbulem Flyover constructed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Mr Shettima is also expected to visit the centenarian Afenifere leader, Ruben Fasoranti, at his house for his 100th birthday celebration.

Abayomi Jimoh, a deputy superintendent of police and spokesperson for the command, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the watertight security arrangement was to ensure the safety of the vice president and peaceful celebration.

“The command has emplaced robust security measures to guarantee the safety of the Vice President, the celebrant, and all well-wishers throughout the event.

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“Adequate security architecture, comprising PMF personnel, tactical teams, and EOD-CBRN operatives, has been strategically deployed across key locations.

“The aim is to prevent any form of security breach and ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration,” he said.

NAN reports that personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Amotekun Corps were manning major roads to Fasoranti’s residence.

The late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu flagged off the construction of the Onyearugbulem Flyover in July 2023.

(NAN)