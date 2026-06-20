A large voter turnout has been recorded across polling units in Ikogosi-Ekiti in the governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many voters arrived at their polling units as early as 7 a.m. and waited patiently for accreditation and voting to commence after election officials and materials arrived.

At several polling units visited in the community, long queues of voters were observed, with elderly persons, women, and youths actively participating in the electoral process.

An 89-year -old man, David Ogundele, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, describing the process as orderly and peaceful.

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He said he was pleased with the respect and honour accorded him by the presiding officers and the voters, who ensured he voted on time and did not stay in the queue.

He also appreciated his grandson for assisting him to the polling unit.

Similarly, Iyabo Fakuade, a voter, commended the timely deployment of electoral officials and the smooth accreditation process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was functioning effectively at the polling units visited, contributing to a steady flow of accreditation and voting.

Ayodele Fojulu, another resident, told NAN that the impressive turnout reflected the electorate’s determination to participate in the democratic process and choose their preferred candidate.

Political party agents were also observed at the polling units, monitoring the exercise, while election observers moved around the area to assess compliance with electoral guidelines.

As of the time of filing this report, voting was ongoing in many polling units in Ikogosi-Ekiti, with voters continuing to arrive in large numbers to exercise their civic responsibility.

(NAN)