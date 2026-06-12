Tension rose a June 12 protest on Friday under the Ikeja Bridge as supporters and counter-protesters occupied the same venue, forcing police intervention to prevent a breakdown of order during Democracy Day commemorations.

The protest was part of a nationwide mobilisation declared by a coalition of civil society organisations, trade unions, youth groups, faith-based organisations and social movements, which had earlier announced June 12 as a day of mass action over insecurity and worsening economic hardship in Nigeria.

The coalition, which includes human rights lawyer Femi Falana, activist Hassan ‘Soweto’ Taiwo, labour representatives and other civic leaders, said the protest was intended to press the government to urgently address insecurity, rising poverty and what it described as harsh economic policies deepening hardship.

In a statement ahead of the protest, the coalition said Nigerians “deserve a pro-people government that places the protection of lives and property at the core of governance,” warning that insecurity had continued to disrupt farming, education, travel and livelihoods across the country.

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It also criticised key economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal, exchange-rate adjustments, electricity tariff increases and inflationary pressures, arguing that they had worsened living conditions despite rising government revenues.

The planned demonstration coincided with official Democracy Day activities, including President Bola Tinubu’s national address marking 27 years of uninterrupted civilian rule since 1999.

In 2018, Nigeria adopted 12 June as the Democracy Day in recognition of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola. The election was regarded as the freest and most credible to date. The law making 12 June as an official annual public holiday was signed in June 2019.

In his broadcast on Friday, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria’s democracy remained “not perfect, but ours,” and urged citizens to strengthen democratic institutions while defending his administration’s economic and security reforms.

He said insecurity remained a national concern, citing abductions in parts of Oyo, Borno and other states, and added that the government had declared a security emergency, recruited more than 50,000 police officers, and increased defence spending to address threats across the country.

On the economy, the president defended ongoing reforms, including subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisation, saying they had stabilised public finances, increased revenue to federal and subnational governments, and improved investor confidence.

However, on Friday in Lagos, the competing interpretations of Nigeria’s democracy played out physically under the Ikeja Bridge.

While protesters gathered for the Falana-led demonstration, a separate group identifying itself as “Team Nigeria” arrived in support of President Tinubu, staging a counter-rally at the same location.

Both groups set up loudspeakers and music systems, each attempting to dominate the space, leading to a tense stand-off over control of the venue.

A police team led by Akinwumi Oke, a suprintendent of police, was deployed to the scene to restore order and prevent the confrontation from escalating.

The situation became more charged when Mr Falana arrived at the venue alongside his wife, Funmi Falana, and his musician and activist son, Folarin Falana (Falz), whose presence energised supporters already gathered at the protest ground.

Falana addresses demonstrators

Mr Falana said the demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to insecurity in states including Oyo, Zamfara and Kebbi, as well as repeated abductions in parts of the country.

He also criticised worsening hardship and what he described as shrinking civic space.

“What we have in Nigeria is civil rule, not democracy,” he said, urging police authorities to ensure that counter-mobilisation did not disrupt lawful assemblies.

The counter-rally, however, continued with loud music and chants, further heightening tension at the venue as both sides remained separated by security operatives.

As of press time, police officers remained on ground maintaining order and preventing further escalation. No injuries or arrests had been confirmed.