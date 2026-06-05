Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has restricted the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. across the state as part of efforts to strengthen security and combat criminal activities.

The governor announced the measure on Friday while addressing the public in a video on the state’s security situation and efforts to secure the release of schoolchildren and teachers abducted from their schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Makinde said the decision formed part of additional security measures being introduced to enhance public safety in the state.

“Consequently, the operations of commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, will now be restricted between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. throughout our state,” the governor said.

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He urged residents to support security agencies by providing useful information that could aid ongoing operations and report suspicious activities through the state’s emergency response channels.

“We can create laws and regulations, but their success ultimately depends on the cooperation of our people,” he said. “This is another opportunity to remind us all that security is a shared responsibility. If you see something, say something, and authorities will do something.”

The governor also assured residents that efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted teachers and pupils, describing their safe return as a priority for his administration.

According to the governor, the state government continues to work closely with relevant security agencies but cannot disclose operational details because of the sensitive nature of the rescue efforts. He urged the public not to mistake government silence for inaction.

“Every day our teachers and children remain in captivity is a painful day for their families, their communities and all of us in our state,” he said. “I want to assure our people that efforts are ongoing around the clock, and that the safe return of those abducted remains a top priority of this administration.”

The latest directive comes three weeks after armed men abducted about 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso on 15 May.

In demand for urgent rescue, the incident sparked widespread outrage across Oyo State and in many parts of Nigerian states while also raising concerns about the safety of schools and communities.

The crisis deepened after the abductors beheaded one of the victims, Michael Oyedokun, a mathematics teacher in one of the attacked schools, while threatening to execute others. The development heightened fears among families and residents, prompting renewed calls for urgent intervention by security agencies and government authorities to secure the release of those still being held captive.

The abduction also prompted the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to embark on an indefinite strike on 1 June, demanding the immediate rescue of the victims and stronger security measures across schools.

The state government has in recent weeks held meetings with education stakeholders, security agencies and labour leaders as pressure mounts to secure the release of the victims.

Amid growing pressure to secure the victims’ freedom, the Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday rejected calls for negotiations with the abductors, insisting that the government must not encourage criminality by engaging kidnappers. The lawmakers instead urged security agencies to intensify rescue operations and ensure that those responsible for the abduction are arrested and prosecuted.