An indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has stalled the institution’s second-semester examinations, which were scheduled to begin on Monday.

The AAUA chapter of ASUU commenced the industrial action on 10 July over the non-payment of lecturers’ May and June salaries by the Ondo State government.

The decision followed a resolution reached at the union’s congress, where members reaffirmed earlier resolutions of 28 April and 18 June to withdraw academic services until all outstanding salaries were paid.

The strike notice was circulated to students through the Students’ Union’s official WhatsApp channel on 10 July, when many students were making final preparations for the examinations.

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According to the statement, the union suspended lectures, practical sessions and all other academic activities over the unpaid salaries.

“According to the resolution reached at the ASUU-AAUA Congress held on Friday, 10 July, 2026, the Union reaffirmed its earlier decisions of 28 April and 18 June, 2026, to withdraw academic services over the non-payment of May and June 2026 salaries,” the statement reads in part.

“Consequently, the strike action is total, comprehensive, and indefinite, taking effect from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, 10 July, 2026, and shall remain in force until all outstanding salaries are fully paid by the appropriate authorities.”

The industrial action has left academic activities at a standstill, with students uncertain over when examinations will be rescheduled.

While some students said they welcomed the unexpected break, final-year students said the strike had disrupted their graduation plans.

Adesuyi Segun, a 300-level Political Science Education student, told Campus Reporter that he remained hopeful that the government would resolve the dispute quickly.

“I don’t feel too bad about it because I know the strike will eventually end and we will write our examinations. What I want is for the government to take responsibility and pay the lecturers so we can return to school,” he said.

“I will feel bad if it continues because I have just one more year left before graduation. I hope it doesn’t last beyond one or two months.”

Similarly, Morenike Olukoju, a 400-level Adult Education student, described the strike as a major setback.

“I feel very bad. I had expected to graduate next month, but now those expectations have been disrupted,” Ms Olukoju said.

She added that although students were bearing the consequences of the dispute, there was little they could do if the government failed to meet the lecturers’ demands.

Meanwhile, the union has indicated that resolving the salary dispute may not be enough to restore lasting industrial peace.

Also, ASUU-AAUA Chairperson, Boluwaji Oshodi, said the union would only suspend the current strike after members receive their outstanding salaries, although it received reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had approved funds for the university to settle the arrears.

Mr Oshodi said lecturers were now being owed salaries for May, June and July and stressed that the union would rely on payment alerts and not government assurances before suspending the strike.

“The information reaching us is that the governor has released some money to the university management to offset the salaries. But as of today, 27 July, lecturers are already being owed three months’ salaries: May, June and July,” he said.

Another strike looms

Meanwhile, the ASUU Chairperson also warned that the branch had concluded internal processes for another industrial action over the non-implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement and was awaiting approval from the union’s national leadership.

According to him, the planned action could involve all three Ondo State-owned universities, including AAUA, the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), and the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED).

He said the branch had completed all procedures required to embark on another industrial action.

“Even if this particular strike is suspended, there is a pending strike that can commence at any time if the 2025 FGN/ASUU agreement is not implemented in our university,” he said.

“We have concluded the process because the zone and national ASUU delegation have visited our branch, and we are waiting for their approval. That approval can come at any time.”

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