The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered a full-scale investigation into security procedures at Yola Airport after PREMIUM TIMES published a series of videos showing Patience Abbo, the wife of former Adamawa North Senator Ishaku Abbo, repeatedly accessing restricted airside areas.

The minister ordered the probe after seeking formal explanations from airport security officials following PREMIUM TIMES’ initial report on the incident, according to information obtained by the newspaper.

Airport security officials reportedly told the minister that Mrs Abbo had told the AVSEC personnel on duty that she was travelling with her husband and was subsequently allowed access beyond the terminal gates.

According to the explanation presented by the Airport Chief of Security, officials claimed they only realised she was not a passenger when they observed her returning to the terminal building alone after seeing her husband off to the aircraft steps.

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However, a second video, later obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, showing Mrs Abbo again accompanying her husband across the tarmac, dressed in a brown abaya and wheeling a colourful suitcase to the foot of an aircraft staircase, completely undermined suggestions that the first incident resulted from an isolated misunderstanding.

Instead, the latest footage pointed to a recurring, tolerated breach of airport access-control procedures.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the development prompted heightened shock and scrutiny from the ministry, prompting the minister to order an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the repeated access.

Questions over passenger verification

The explanation provided by airport security officials has raised serious questions about compliance with national and international aviation safety regulations.

Under Part 17 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), airport aprons and related operational zones are designated Security Restricted Areas (SRAs), with access strictly limited to authorised personnel and screened passengers holding valid travel documents.

Industry stakeholders and editorial analysts contacted by PREMIUM TIMES questioned the tenability of the airport’s defence, asking why personnel relied solely on a traveller’s verbal claim rather than verifying their travel status with a physical boarding pass at the security threshold.

Insiders note that the breach highlights a wider, deeply entrenched “VIP culture” at domestic hubs, where airport officials frequently allow high-profile individuals to bypass security checkpoints, occasionally acting as personal baggage handlers for dignitaries, while ordinary travellers are strictly subjected to aggressive screening.

Severe safety risks and institutional silence

The ongoing ministerial probe is expected to examine the complicity of Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel on duty during both filmed infractions, as well as the unauthorised access granted to a videographer who filmed both tarmac departures.

Abubakar Manir, the Officer-in-Charge of the Crime, Intelligence, and Investigation Unit at FAAN Sokoto, had previously told PREMIUM TIMES about the extreme operational dangers of allowing untrained, non-travelling civilians to converge on the foot of operational aircraft.

“There are a lot of risks associated… Some aircraft have propeller engines. Once they start the engine, a civilian might not know the safety procedure. If you are close, it can hit you,” Mr Manir stated during an earlier field interview.

Efforts to reach Mr Abbo on his official line to confirm if any formal airside permits were retroactively sought for his wife’s terminal movements remain unsuccessful.