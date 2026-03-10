A former member of the House of Representatives, Jelili Amusan, has announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Amusan, who is the patron of the Tinubu National Think-Tank, made the declaration in a statement released to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

He said his decision to join the race was motivated by a desire to contribute to the development of the state and support the policy direction of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“My intention to join the governorship race as the Patron of Tinubu National Think-Tank and Founder of JKA Support Group For PBAT Till 2031 Movement is greatly inspired by the PBAT Renewed Hope Agenda, with the objective of sustaining the achievements of the current administration and ensuring that our people continue to experience the true dividends of democracy,” he said.

Mr Amusan previously represented the Odeda/Obafemi-Owode and Abeokuta North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for two terms. He noted that his political experience and involvement in legislative work have prepared him for higher responsibilities in public service.

The APC member has also made previous attempts to secure higher political office. He contested the Ogun Central senatorial ticket twice and had earlier aspired to the governorship of the state.

In the statement, Mr Amusan said he would comply with all provisions of the Electoral Act and the APC constitution in pursuing his ambition.

“While I sincerely have the interest to contest the Governorship race of Ogun State come 2027, I remain committed, as a responsible and law-abiding citizen, to follow due process and strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act and the APC party Constitution,” he said.

He added that his experience in the private sector, which spans several decades, has equipped him with administrative and financial management skills he believes are necessary for governing the state.

According to him, his agenda would focus on job creation, improved access to quality education, enhanced security and increased agricultural productivity. He also promised to strengthen healthcare services and expand infrastructure and transport networks across the state.

Mr Amusan said the state’s proximity to Lagos and its growing industrial base provide opportunities that can be further developed through deliberate and transparent leadership.

He joins a growing number of politicians angling to clinch APC’s Ogun State 2027 governorship ticket.

Among those who have publicly indicated interest in running for governor on the platform of the party is former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo.

Others linked to the emerging contest include a member of the House of Representatives representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, Gboyega Isiaka, former federal lawmaker Abiodun Akinlade, and Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who has also declared interest in the race.

A former broadcaster, Modele Sarafu-Yusuf, has also declared interest in the governorship seat, under the umbrella of the APC.