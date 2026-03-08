The Ogun State Government has intensified efforts to commence international passenger services at the Gateway International Airport, beginning with Hajj flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This, it said, is part of a broader plan to expand aviation infrastructure and boost economic activity in the state and the wider South-West region of Nigeria.

The move comes as the state government edges closer to operationalising the airport, which has been developed as a strategic aviation hub to serve businesses and travellers within Ogun and neighbouring states.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has initiated a series of high-level engagements with federal agencies whose statutory responsibilities are critical to the launch of international operations, including Hajj flights and cargo services from the airport.

Officials said the discussions are focused on ensuring the airport meets all regulatory and operational requirements ahead of its planned international debut.

Key areas under consideration include security architecture, deployment of specialised personnel, passenger processing systems and full regulatory compliance under the supervision of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

To coordinate the process, the governor has mandated Captain Dapo Olumide, Consultant on Aviation Matters and Accountable Manager of Gateway International Airport, to lead consultations with the relevant federal agencies.

Mr Olumide has already held meetings with leadership teams from the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Customs Service, whose delegation was led by Assistant Comptroller-General B Mohammed. Further consultations with other federal institutions are ongoing.

The engagements are aimed at ensuring the timely deployment of the operational infrastructure and personnel required for international passenger processing and cargo operations at the airport.

Gateway International Airport is expected to improve regional connectivity and support pilgrimage travel, particularly for Hajj operations.

Officials also believe the facility will strengthen international trade by enhancing cargo movement and providing easier access for investors and businesses operating in Ogun State.

When fully operational, the airport is projected to complement existing aviation facilities in the South-West, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in neighbouring Lagos, while positioning Ogun State as an emerging hub for aviation-linked commerce and logistics.