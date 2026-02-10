The Iwoland Descendants Association, North America (IDA), has re-elected Sarafadeen Babalola as its President-General, following a unanimous vote of confidence by members of the socio-cultural and philanthropic organisation.

The decision was reached at the association’s statutory monthly meeting held on Saturday, 7 February, after the conclusion of a two-week consultative and resolution process conducted by the IDA Electoral Committee, chaired by Semiu Tadese, a high prince.

The meeting also formally marked the end of the tenure of the outgoing executives, in line with the provisions of the association’s constitution.

According to a statement issued by the association, members at the well-attended meeting endorsed Mr Babalola, a high chief, to serve a second term, alongside other returning executive council members, while additional officers were nominated to strengthen the administration.

Presenting the report of the Electoral Committee, Mr Tadese announced the newly nominated officers, while the committee’s secretary, Alhaji Muh’d-Roji Babajide Sheu, formally presented the full list of executives for the 2026–2028 tenure.

The newly constituted executive council comprises Mr Babalola (President); Mayowa Fawole, PhD (Vice President I); Mutolib Abolusodun (Vice President II); Marufu Salawu (General Secretary); Olawale Alimi (Assistant General Secretary); Yusuf Akintayo Akinbade, PhD (Public Relations Officer); Abdullah Inaolaji (Assistant PRO); Folake Yamuso (Welfare Director); Bola Adeyemi (Assistant Welfare Director); Kayode Omotoso (Financial Director); Jamiu Alabi (Assistant Financial Director); Oluwafemi Oyebamiji (Social Director); and Akanji (Legal Adviser).

Following the announcement, the roles and responsibilities of the officers were outlined, after which they were sworn in by Adeniyi Ismail Rufai, in accordance with the association’s ethics and constitution.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Babalola thanked members for the renewed trust, describing the mandate as a call to service and a privilege to serve the people of Iwoland. He urged members of the executive council to discharge their duties with dedication, humility and patriotism.

He also appealed for sustained support from members across the United States and Canada, stressing that collective commitment is essential to the association’s growth and impact in Iwoland. According to him, the new administration would consolidate on past achievements while preserving the legacy of previous leaders.

Reflecting on the evolution of the association, Mr Babalola described IDA as a visionary initiative established in North America to unite indigenes of Iwoland in the diaspora. He said the organisation has grown into a notable philanthropic body, known for developmental and community-focused interventions.

He acknowledged the contributions of several members to the association’s progress, including Wasiu Abiodun Katayeyanjue, Mojeed Adeniyi Akintayo-Amere, Adiatu Ismaila, Mr Audu, Mukaila Kareem, Segun Oyebamiji, Yusuf Akinbade, Dotun Akinpelu, Semiu Tadese, Abdulsemihi Tadese, Idris Yinka Ajani, and Kayode Omotosho, among others.

In his inaugural address for the second term, Mr Babalola highlighted challenges facing the association, particularly in financial commitment and social engagement.

“As a human, I can only assure you of my commitment and best efforts in pushing the IDA forward beyond where I met it,” he said. “Our needs must be redirected towards stronger social engagement and financial sustainability. Our financial commitments are not encouraging, and I take responsibility as part of the challenge.”

He emphasised the need for a more flexible and inclusive membership framework, as provided for in the constitution, to accommodate committed individuals driven by service.

Expressing optimism about the future, he said the association, under the current leadership, is poised to become one of the most effective indigenous organisations connected to Iwoland.

Mr Babalola also commended the Board of Trustees, including its chairman, Wasiu Abiodun Katayeyanjue, as well as Mojeed Adeniyi Akintayo-Amere, Habib Kayode Rahman, Adeniyi Rufai, and the Electoral Committee, for ensuring a transparent and seamless transition.

The meeting was later adjourned after closing remarks, with members expressing renewed confidence in the leadership and direction of the association ahead of its next monthly gathering.