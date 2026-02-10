Governor Umar Namadi has said that the Jigawa State Government’s sustained investment in the education sector is delivering measurable and positive outcomes, particularly in basic education across the state. The governor made this assertion while presiding over a basic education stakeholders roundtable meeting convened to review progress, challenges, and opportunities within the basic education sub-sector, held at the Government House, Dutse, on Sunday.

The meeting, which brought together officials of the Ministry of Education, its agencies, development partners, and other key stakeholders, was coordinated by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with the Office of the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education.

The roundtable featured presentations from government institutions, non-governmental organisations, and donor partners, highlighting their respective interventions, achievements, and contributions to improving access, quality, and learning outcomes in basic education in Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting, noting that the presentations clearly demonstrated the impact of government investment and partner support in the sector, stating that the contributions of donor agencies and development partners, alongside government efforts, have become increasingly evident in improving educational outcomes across the state.

“What we have seen today is that the investment we are making in education is really producing results. What we heard from the donor agencies on the contribution they are making towards the development of education in the state, and also the outcomes of what they are doing and what we are doing, is becoming evident,” the governor stated.

The governor commended the commitment and support of development partners towards enhancing learning outcomes and assured them of the state government’s continued collaboration, adding that the administration remains committed to providing a conducive environment that enables partners to operate effectively.

“I want to assure you that as a government we will continue to work with you and we will continue to create the environment that is conducive for you to work,” he said.

He further pledged that the government would carefully review all contributions and recommendations made during the meeting, with a view to incorporating viable ones into the state’s educational planning and policy framework.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Basic Education, Lawal Yunusa Danzomo, explained that the stakeholders’ meeting brought together all departments, sectors, and institutions involved in education data and service delivery. He emphasised that addressing challenges in the education sector requires collective effort, stating that the shared goal of all stakeholders is to ensure that every Jigawa child enrols in school, remains in school, successfully transitions through all levels, and completes their education.

The Commissioner revealed that recent assessments show significant improvements in access to education, pupil retention, transition rates between levels, and completion rates. He also highlighted notable progress in teacher recruitment, deployment, training, attendance, and overall performance.

Mr Danzomo attributed these achievements to the political will of Governor Namadi, the enabling environment created by his administration, and the level playing field that allows all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to educational development in the state.

The stakeholders’ meeting forms part of Governor Umar Namadi’s broader efforts to revitalise and reposition the education sector as a cornerstone for sustainable human capital development in Jigawa State.

Participating development partners and NGOs at the meeting included PLANE, AGILE, UNICEF, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), and Save the Children, among others.