The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, Idiroko, has confirmed an attack on its personnel at the Akokoro area of Iwoye in Imeko-Afon Local Government of Ogun.

Zakaria Chado, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the attack by suspected armed smugglers in a statement on Sunday in Idiroko.

Mr Chado said the incident occurred while officers of the command, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a 12-tyre truck suspected of conveying a large consignment of illicit drugs and other prohibited items.

The spokesman said that two of its personnel were critically injured in the attack that happened on Thursday, at about 4.00 p.m.

According to him, before reinforcement teams could arrive, the suspects mobilised a large number of armed hoodlums and launched a coordinated attack on the patrol team.

“In a deliberate effort to obstruct law enforcement, the attackers mounted heavy barricades at about nine strategic points to block access routes, preventing timely reinforcement.

“They opened fire on the officers and disabled a Customs patrol vehicle by shooting at its tyres, creating a volatile and dangerous operational environment.

“During the exchange, two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service sustained gunshot injuries and are currently in critical condition, receiving intensive medical care.

“Exploiting the multiple barricades, the smugglers fled the scene with the intercepted truck.

“Investigation has commenced to identify, track, and apprehend all those involved in the attack,” Mr Chado said.

The Acting Customs Area Controller, Olukayode Afeni, condemned the act as barbaric and reaffirmed that such violent resistance would not deter the Customs from discharging its mandate of combating smuggling and ensuring national security.

Mr Afeni called on traditional rulers and community leaders within the Command’s area of responsibility to caution their subjects against smuggling and attacks on security personnel, warning that offenders would face the full wrath of the law.

The Area Comptroller assured law-abiding members of the public of their safety and reiterated the NCS ‘s unwavering commitment to border security, public health, and the enforcement of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

(NAN)