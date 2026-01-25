The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing industrial dispute with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare made this known in a statement issued on Saturday night in Abuja by its Director, Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun.

The statement was in response to a joint release by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) over the dispute between the ministry and JOHESU.

Mr Balogun said the ministry’s attention was drawn to allegations that it deliberately refused to implement the report of the Technical Committee on the adjustment of CONHESS submitted in 2021, describing the claims as untrue and misleading.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare reiterates and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustaining industrial harmony within Nigeria’s health sector.

“There is absolutely no truth in the allegations of deliberate refusal to implement the Technical Committee’s report, nor is there any discrimination against any category of health workers,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JOHESU had commenced an indefinite strike on 14 November 2025, following its demand that CONHESS be adjusted in the same manner as the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The ministry said contrary to the allegations by organised labour, the federal government had, since the commencement of the strike, held several conciliatory meetings with JOHESU at both the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It said the meetings were aimed at resolving the dispute amicably, despite JOHESU’s decision to approach the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for intervention.

According to the statement, a high-level conciliatory meeting convened on 15 January by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare was part of sustained efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a mutually acceptable resolution.

“The ministry states unequivocally that it reached a tentative understanding with JOHESU on a framework for resolving the lingering trade dispute at the meeting held on Jan. 15,” Mr Balogun said.

He explained that at the meeting, JOHESU presented proposals, including the implementation of the 2021 report of the Technical Sub-Committee of the High-Level Body chaired by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which recommended an adjustment of CONHESS.

The unions also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the “No Work, No Pay” circular, insisting that it should not apply to their members.

Responding, the ministry appealed to JOHESU to maintain the status quo to enable the NSIWC to conclude an ongoing job evaluation aimed at determining the appropriate placement of all health professionals.

Mr Balogun said the exercise, which commenced in November last year, was expected to last six months and would pave the way for discussions on salary adjustments, as well as the reconvening of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“In reaching the decision to maintain the status quo, the ministry took into cognisance the conflicting positions of unions and associations in the sector based on memoranda of understanding signed with the Federal Government in the past,” he said.

On the issue of “No Work, No Pay”, the ministry said if JOHESU called off the strike in good faith, the matter would be handled administratively.

The statement added that the ministry had expressed willingness to accommodate the NLC and TUC in subsequent engagements and raised no objection to their continued participation in the dialogue process.

It disclosed that further meetings were held on Tuesday and Thursday to conclude on issues agreed at the 15 January meeting, with a view to getting JOHESU to call off the ongoing strike.

“Against this backdrop, the ministry notes that when these sustained engagements are contextualised against the ultimatum issued by the NLC and TUC, there is a clear mismatch,” Mr Balogun said.

The ministry noted that the demand for CONHESS adjustment had been longstanding for more than a decade and unresolved by previous administrations.

It, however, said JOHESU members were beneficiaries of the recent increase in professional allowances for health workers, amounting to about N58 billion in arrears from July 2024 and about N40 billion annually.

Mr Balogun said the federal government remained resolutely committed to achieving sustainable industrial peace in the health sector through dialogue, fairness and mutual respect.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, therefore, urges JOHESU to call off the strike and allow negotiations to continue in the interest of the health sector and the Nigerian public,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to health professionals who continued working during the strike, assuring that there would be continued efforts to keep federal hospitals open.

(NAN)