Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has vowed that his administration will begin strict enforcement of the law banning extravagance in pre-wedding activities, saying the practice has made marriage increasingly difficult for young people in the state.

The governor made the pledge on Sunday during the commissioning of the remodelled Zawiyatu Sheikh Aliyu Bunza Jumu’at Mosque and Islamiyya School in Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu said the renewed enforcement had become necessary following growing reports that intending couples are being subjected to excessive and costly pre-wedding demands, which he noted have placed heavy financial burdens on families and discouraged many young men and women from getting married.

According to him, the trend has contributed to the rising number of unmarried youths in the state and has wider social consequences.

“We will soon bring together relevant stakeholders to further review the existing law banning extravagance in pre-wedding activities in the state,” the governor said.

He lamented that, despite the law on weddings, many parents and guardians continue to flout it through unnecessary displays of wealth during wedding preparations, stressing that the government would no longer overlook such practices.

Governor Aliyu also warned that the high cost of pre-wedding activities has contributed to immoral behaviour among youths who are unable to marry due to excessive financial demands.

He therefore appealed to parents, guardians, Islamic scholars (ulama) and traditional rulers to support the government in ensuring full compliance with the law on weddings.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting Islamic affairs through the construction and renovation of mosques, the establishment of Islamiyya schools, and sustained support for Qur’anic teachers, Imams and Islamic preachers across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Special Guest of Honour, Sheikh Aminu Wali Ayu Zuru, commended Governor Aliyu for what he described as remarkable investments in Islamic institutions.

“I am overwhelmed by the number of Jumu’ah mosques Your Excellency has reconstructed and remodelled in the last two years,” he said, praying that Almighty Allah rewards the governor for his efforts.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, praised the governor’s policies and programmes on Islamic affairs, describing them as impactful and visible across the state.

“Your policies and programmes on Islamic affairs speak volumes. You have followed the path of the founders of the Sokoto Caliphate in Islamic propagation. Please keep it up,” the Sultan said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Jabir Sani Mai Hulla, disclosed that, in addition to the mosques already commissioned, several Jumu’ah mosques are at various stages of completion across the state.

He listed locations to include Kebbe, Illela, Gwadabawa, Hajiya Halima Estate, Runjin Sambo, Gada, Minanata, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and the Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies.

He added that the state government, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, plans to organise a workshop for Islamic preachers, alongside ongoing training programmes for Imams and Mu’azzins.

The event concluded with Sheikh Aminu Wali Ayu Zuru commissioning the remodelled mosque and leading the two-rak‘ah Jumu’ah prayer.