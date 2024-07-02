Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), on Tuesday, discovered a styrofoam warehouse at Ojuwoye market in Mushin, Lagos.
Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement on his official X account, stated that members of the taskforce found a styrofoam warehouse and have confiscated the products and taken them to the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) office in Oshodi.
He noted that the owner of the confiscated products brought the banned styrofoam to the market in the early hours of the day.
Recall that earlier in January, the state government banned the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics with immediate effect.
In announcing the ban, Mr Wahab, said it would help curb the harmful effects of single-use plastics on the environment.
“Following the menace of (and the harmful effects) which single-use plastics, especially non-degradable styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the state with immediate effect,” he said at the time.
In recent times, in a bid to keep Lagos clean, the state government has been confiscating products that contribute to environmental infractions, and dislodging street traders obstructing free flow of traffic. The agency has also been apprehending individuals violating the laws guiding the state.
