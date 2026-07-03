A fire broke out on Friday at the Bono Energy Terminal (BEST) in the Coconut area of Olodi Apapa, Lagos, but was brought under control by emergency responders before it could spread to adjoining petroleum storage facilities, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) has said.

The fire, which occurred at the terminal located within the Ibru Jetty Complex along the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, involved a five-million-litre Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) storage tank. The fire agency stated that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Although there was no casualty, the incident sparked concerns because Apapa is home to several fuel depots and other critical industrial facilities, where fire outbreaks can quickly escalate into major emergencies.

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The spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Shakiru Amodu, explained that firefighters were deployed to contain the blaze.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently curbing a fire explosion at Bono Energy Terminal on Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, by Coconut, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. Update to follow,” Mr Amodu said.

Hours later, the agency confirmed that the fire had been completely extinguished.

In a statement on Friday, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, revealed that the emergency was reported at 12:04 p.m., with firefighters from the Ajegunle, Sari Iganmu and Isolo fire stations arriving at the terminal 12 minutes later.

“The incident involved a five-million-litre Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) storage tank, which was engulfed in flames,” Ms Adeseye said.

She added that coordinated efforts by firefighters and emergency teams from neighbouring oil and gas facilities brought the blaze under control by 1:54 p.m.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation.

“The prompt intervention prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining tanks and critical infrastructure, thereby minimising potential losses. No casualty was recorded,” she stressed.

Ms Adeseye commended all emergency responders and stakeholders whose collaborative efforts helped contain the fire.

Emergency vehicles, firefighters seen at fire incident scene

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the terminal at about 3 p.m., firefighters and emergency vehicles were still stationed at the facility while personnel monitored the aftermath of the incident.

Security officials attached to the facility, however, denied this reporter access to the terminal, explaining that approval from the management was required before journalists could enter.

After waiting for about an hour, the depot manager declined to grant an interview or allow this newspaper into the facility.

Later, the manager, who identified himself only as Andrew, told this reporter that he was experiencing a severe headache and would be unable to speak. While speaking sarcastically, he asked PREMIUM TIMES to return at a later time when he would be in a position to comment.

Response was delayed – Eyewitness

An eyewitness, Sadeeq Abiola, who works near the terminal, said the fire started at about 7 a.m. on Friday.

Mr Abiola alleged that workers and residents repeatedly called the Lagos State emergency number, 112, but did not receive an immediate response.

“The fire burnt the depot for three hours because the 112 emergency line we were calling, they didn’t pick,” he said.

He noted that he could not immediately determine the extent of damage caused by the fire.

PREMIUM TIMES also observed an emergency response vehicle belonging to Aiteo stationed near the terminal.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) arrived at about 4 p.m. Although they were initially prevented from entering the facility, they were later granted access by the depot’s management.

Growing concerns

Friday’s incident again highlights the risks associated with petroleum storage facilities in Apapa, Nigeria’s busiest oil and logistics hub.

Fire outbreaks at fuel depots pose significant threats to lives, property and the environment. They can also disrupt fuel supply chains and trigger secondary explosions if not contained quickly, making rapid and coordinated emergency response essential.