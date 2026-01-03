The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspects as it investigates a suspected case of arson at Isale Koko area of Ilorin linked to religious intolerance.

The incident gained public attention after a video of a burnt house, allegedly belonging to a traditional religion practitioner, circulated on social media platform X on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the command was “aware of a video circulating online” showing “an elderly woman saying her place of residence was completely razed by fire.”

She said the police had begun a “thorough investigation into the fire incident suspected to be an act of arson at Isale Koko Area, Ilorin.”

According to the police, the incident was reported on 2 January.

“On 2nd January, 2026 at about 10:00pm, a resident, Mrs. T.A. Olorisha, reported at C Division, Oja Oba, that her house was set ablaze by unknown persons,” the statement said.

Ms Ejire-Adeyemi added that the fire occurred on 1 January at about 7 p.m. while the complainant was away.

“The complainant alleged that she had received threats in November 2025 from some individuals… allegedly over religious differences, as she is a traditional worshipper,” the police said.

She identified the suspects as Alhaji Salihu Saka, 63; Alhaji Abubakar Salihu, 58; and Alhaji Yekini Olohuntele, 67.

“All three suspects are currently in police custody, aiding investigations,” the PPRO said.

She noted that no life was lost in the incident, as “no one was inside the building at the time of the incident,” adding that the value of the property destroyed was yet to be determined.

“The Command assures members of the public that concerted efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other perpetrators, while all allegations are being diligently investigated,” the statement said.

The police also reiterated their commitment to protecting fundamental rights.

“The Kwara State Police Command reiterates its commitment to protecting lives, property, and the fundamental rights of all residents, regardless of religious or cultural beliefs,” Ms Ejire-Adeyemi said, urging the public to remain calm and provide useful information to aid the investigation.

Background

The police confirmation follows reports that a woman practising traditional religion accused her neighbours of setting her house on fire after repeatedly threatening her over her faith.

The allegation was first shared on X by a user identified as Bennylee (#itsbennylee), alongside a video of the burnt building.

The post claimed the woman had faced sustained hostility after relocating to a predominantly Muslim community in Ilorin.

According to the report, the woman, described as an Oníṣẹ̀ṣẹ̀ (traditional religion practitioner), had earlier reported threats and intimidation to the police, leading to the summoning and warning of those involved.

Despite the police warning, the threats allegedly continued, culminating in the burning of her house on 1 January while she was away attending the Osun Festival.

The police say investigations are ongoing.