The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has congratulated former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on his successful Senate screening as an ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement by his representative, Kemade Elugbaju, the Ooni wished Mr Fani-Kayode continued success in his new role and prayed for divine guidance in carrying out his duties.

He encouraged the ambassador-designate, who jails from Ile-Ife, to represent Nigeria with dignity, integrity, and a strong sense of national responsibility.

“I join all your well wishers globally to congratulate you, FFK, on your successful screening by the Senate, acknowledging the honour bestowed upon you and the people of Ifeland.

“Kabiyesi, the Ooni, expresses pride and joy, while wishing you continued success and grace in your new role as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement read.

The palace highlighted Mr Fani-Kayode’s family legacy, noting his father, the late Remi Fani-Kayode, former deputy premier of the old Western Region; his grandfather, Adedapo Kayode, one of Nigeria’s early indigenous judges; and his great-grandfather, Emmanuel Kayode, a reverend and Christian missionary who introduced social reforms to Ile-Ife.

The Ooni also praised Mr Fan-Kayode for appointing several professionals from Osun State to key positions in aviation parastatals during his tenure as Minister of Aviation, a move the palace said demonstrated his commitment to empowering his people.

The monarch expressed confidence that Mr Fani-Kayode would excel in his new assignment and thanked President Tinubu for the nomination, calling it a mark of trust and recognition.

Mr Fani-Kayode’s screening is part of the Senate’s ongoing confirmation of ambassadorial nominees to fill vacant diplomatic positions.

President Tinubu forwarded a list of 65 ambassadorial nominees in total to the Senate including former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani‑Kayode.

In his latest letter read out in the Senate on 4 December, Mr Tinubu said 34 persons were nominated as career ambassadors and high commissioners, while 31 others were nominated as non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

All nominees were scheduled for Senate screening and confirmation before assuming diplomatic postings abroad.

Obalufe congratulates Fani-Kayode

In a separate but related message, the Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, has also congratulated Mr Femi Fani-Kayode on his appointment as an ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Obalufe, who serves as Prime Minister of the Ife Kingdom and second-in-command to the Ooni of Ife, said Ile-Ife is proud of the appointment and highlighted the city’s historical role as the cradle of the Yoruba race and a source of leadership.

The Obalufe said diplomacy requires wisdom, restraint and cultural understanding, and urged the ambassador-designate to uphold honour, clarity of purpose and loyalty to Nigeria while representing the country abroad.

“Ilé-Ifẹ̀ believes that representation on the global stage must be anchored on honour, clarity of purpose, and loyalty to the collective destiny of the nation.

It is our expectation that this assignment will be carried out with dignity and a strong sense of national consciousness.

“As you assume this noble responsibility, the throne of Odùduwà offers earnest prayers for divine guidance and uncommon wisdom.

May Olódùmarè, the Supreme Creator, endow you with discernment in counsel, strength in duty, and favour before nations and peoples,” the statement read.