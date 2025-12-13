American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has continued her campaign against religious persecution, calling for freedom of Christians in Nigeria.

This is a part of her social media advocacy against religious persecution and violence, especially since the American Government alleged Christian Genocide in Nigeria and designated the country as a place of particular concern in November.

On 19 November, in her address to United Nations delegates on an alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria, the 42-year-old singer-rapper stated that Nigerian Christians are targeted, displaced from their home, and killed.

Nicki Minaj added that protecting Nigerian Christians is not a way of taking sides, but a way to unite humanity. This came amidst rising insecurity in Nigeria, where bandits attacked many religious places.

Christians’ freedom

However, demanding Christians’ freedom in Nigeria in an X post on Friday, the Grammy-nominated rapper said Christians’ persecution must stop in the multi-religious country.

“On Christ the solid rock I stand. All other grounds are sinking sand. All other grounds are sinking sand. Free the Christians in Nigeria. Stop this now! #FreeChristians.”

In another post on X, the mother of one also appealed for an end to bloodshed around the world, saying, “Shed not their blood anymore. All Nations hear this. Shed not their blood, you have shed the blood of those that called you my name. #FreeChristians.”

Background

In November, U.S President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over allegations of Christian genocide in the country, and threatened military actions if the alleged genocide persists.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth social media.

Though the Nigerian Government denied the allegations, U.S. officials such as Senator Ted Cruz and celebrity Nicki Minaj have continued to call for an end to the religious persecution of Christians in the country.