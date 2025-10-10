The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer has any representative at the Ondo State House of Assembly following the defection of all its members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Thursday, the only two PDP members left announced their resignation from the party and their joining the APC.

The two new APC members are former House Minority Leader Olajide Oguntodu, representing Akure South 1 Constituency, and his deputy, Oluwatoyin Daodu, representing Akoko South West 1 Constituency.

Their defection comes just five weeks after two other PDP lawmakers resigned.

They announced their resignations during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji

The speaker read their letters of resignation from the PDP and welcomed them to the APC.

He expressed optimism that their shift would enhance the APC’s numerical strength in the House.

In their resignation letters, the lawmakers cited extensive consultations with family, constituents, and party leaders, who advised them to join the ruling party.

They also cited ongoing internal disputes within the PDP as part of the reasons for their defection.

Mr Oladiji described the defections as a significant milestone in the state’s political history.

He also urged the new APC lawmakers to contribute positively to the party’s growth.

The opposition party has witnessed a series of resignations by its members following continued bickering among its leaders.

At inception, the assembly had 22 APC lawmakers and four PDP members.

In July, thousands of PDP members in the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency defected to the ruling APC, following in the steps of the member of the House of Representatives from the Federal Constituency, Festus Akingbaso, who had earlier announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling party.

The PDP elected a new executive committee barely 11 days ago, hoping to rebuild the party’s confidence and reunite its members.

The new working committee has Victor Aisida as its chairman.

In his inaugural address, he said, “The night of division is over, and the morning of revival is here. Together, we will restore confidence in our members, rekindle hope in our supporters, and present the PDP as the credible alternative our people deserve.”