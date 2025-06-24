The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, has sealed two major relaxation centres.

Timeless Beach, Iceland Beach, and 180 other buildings in the Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa axis of the state were closed on Monday. The enforcement was carried out due to failure to comply with summons over encroachment on state-owned landed properties.

The exercise, which began in the early hours of the day, was led by the Commissioner for the Ministry, Dayo Bush Alebiosu, who disclosed that several notices and summons had previously been issued to the defaulters, but were ignored, prompting the Lagos State Government to initiate strict enforcement measures.

Mr Alebiosu expressed his disappointment with the encroachers, stating that they had deliberately disregarded multiple warnings from the Lagos State Government over time.

“This level of disregard for laid-down rules and property ownership cannot be tolerated. The State Government has made efforts to engage the affected parties, but their refusal to comply has left us with no choice,” the Commissioner stated.

Mr Alebiosu said more than 40 offenders who had earlier been served contravention notices for encroachment had been accommodated by the State Government and issued their E-Survey documents after fulfilling all requirements stipulated by law. Still, some others have remained hell-bent on calling the bluff of the system while erecting their structures illegally.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting state-owned land and ensuring sustainable development along the State’s waterfronts.

“Over 20 suspected defaulters were arrested in the course of the enforcement, and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law”. Alebiosu concluded.

