A group under the aegis of the Coalition of Concerned Lagosians has called on the Lagos State government to investigate an alleged violation of the dredging contract procurement process in the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

In a statement by its National President, Nurudeen Olawale, an engineer and Secretary, Korede Animashaun, also an engineer, the group frowned at recent developments and allegations of violations of procurement procedure in the award of channelisation contracts.

It noted that though it has consistently supported and praised the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on its achievements in infrastructure development, especially land and rail infrastructure, it would not close its eyes to the recent allegations.

Specifically, the group called for a forensic audit of the award of the contract for the channelisation of Mende to the lagoon waterfront recently done by the state government.

The contract is for the dredging of Mende through Odo Iya Alaro to Ikorodu Channel going to Lagos.

It is said to have been awarded to Merited Construction Limited, Surulere, Lagos, in November 2023, and work is supposed to end by November 2024.

According to the group, the N5 billion contract is to cover a total area of 7km long by 40 meters wide by 4 meters deep.

Even though the N2.5 billion mobilisation fee has been paid, the coalition alleged that “nothing concrete is seen on the ground, apart from an inappropriate dredger dumped on site.”

It said that “the dredger had been stationed on one spot under the bridge for the last six months without any tangible trace of dredging work going on.”

The group further claimed that information available to it showed that the contractor was claiming to have concluded the job and was requesting the balance of N2.5 billion from the Lagos State government.

It urged the state government to prevent such laudable projects from being used as a conduit for political patronage and settlement, as the backlash will be counterproductive

“We presume that with the correct information, the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu would not want to be dragged into allegations of corruption in connection with violations of procurement procedures and award of contracts, considering his unblemished records.

“We had hoped that allegations of violations of procurement processes in award of channelisation and dredging contracts in the ministry were gone with the previous administration of the former Commissioner for Waterfront Development, whom stakeholders clamoured for his exit not because he was from the northern part of the country, but because of various allegations of violations of contracts procurement, especially about water channelisation, and his seemingly lacklustre performance in terms of opening up the waterways,” the statement read.

The group expressed the view that the current commissioner in charge of the ministry, being a core Lagosian and from Kosofe Local Government Area, where the project is sited, should be interested in ensuring that such a legacy project, projected to open up the waterways transportation system in his ward and local government is seen to fruition.

“We expect that he would not allow such a laudable project to be used as a conduit for political patronage and settlement,” it added.

The coalition also called on the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the said allegation to ensure the protection, integrity and credibility of the organisation as regards its core mandate, which includes the protection and expansion of our waterways.

The group expressed its readiness to provide the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the necessary information to enable them to prosecute whoever is culpable in the procurement processes as regards the referenced contract, including account details of relevant recipients of the contract sum.

“Our prayers, therefore, is an SOS call on the state governor to ensure that these allegations are thoroughly investigated and, if possible, a new team of consultants appointed to supervise the execution of the job,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

