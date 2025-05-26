Ekiti State Government on Monday deployed a team to assess the damage caused by a recent rainstorm, which caused extensive damage to public and private properties in parts of Omuo Ekiti, Iworo, Isaya, and some other communities in Ekiti East Local Government Area.
The General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency (EKSEMA), Oludare Asaolu, who led the team to the communities, commiserated with the victims and assured them that the government directed on-the-spot assessments to commence the process of helping them repair their damaged buildings.
Describing the rainstorm’s effect as saddening and unfortunate, Mr Asaolu noted that the roofs of over 60 houses were blown off, while others were severely damaged by the storm in the affected areas.
He, however, was joyful that no fatality was recorded.
Mr Asaolu, who attributed the frequent rainstorms and strong winds in Ekiti and other parts of the World to global climate change, stressed the need for residents in the state to plant trees around their residences as part of efforts to address the emerging dangers of climate change and deforestation.
He noted that clearing forests for other land uses is a major contributor to climate change and has significant environmental consequences.
He assured that his agency would carry out comprehensive assessment and enumeration to enable the government to provide the necessary assistance to the victims,
However, he advised property owners to make their houses habitable through proper routine maintenance to protect them from avoidable hazards.
Responding on behalf of the people of Omuo and other affected communities, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Kehinde Ajobiewe, and the Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Oladele Ogunsakin, expressed gratitude to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his swift reaction to the rainstorm.
Recounting the incident, they said hundreds of people were rendered homeless, with no less than 60 houses seriously damaged.
They said that in addition to private residences, several public infrastructures, including schools, electrical installations and poles, places of worship, shops, and health facilities, were also severely wrecked by the storm.
In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Omuo-Ekiti, Noah Omonigbeyin, thanked God that no life was lost despite the severe damages caused by the rainstorm and appreciated the government’s quick intervention in the matter.
He appealed to public-spirited members of the society, especially from the town, to use their resources to assist those affected by the rainstorm.
