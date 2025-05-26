Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo on Monday expressed sorrow over a road accident that killed 19 persons, including five children, along the Lokoja-Obajana road in the state.

Mr Ododo described the accident, which also left eight others injured, as a “devastating loss, not only to the families of the victims but to the entire state.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Ismaila Isah, the governor lamented that the accident, which involved a Toyota Hummer Bus and an articulated vehicle, which resulted from speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“Losing 19 lives, including innocent children, in one accident is a tragedy for which words can not fully express our grief.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected, and we must take urgent steps to prevent such sorrowful occurrences.

“Every life matters, and no journey is worth the risk of overspeeding. We hereby call for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and discipline by road users,” Mr Ododo said.

He commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police for swiftly responding to the accident and rescuing the eight survivors.

The governor extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, who are currently receiving treatment in a state hospital.

He further called for a sustained public education campaign on road safety rules, the dangers of excessive speed and enhanced coordination among emergency response agencies.

Mr Ododo directed the state Ministry of Information and Communications to collaborate with the FRSC to upscale enlightenment campaigns that would improve road safety in all parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that the fatal accident, which occurred at Gadabiu in Lokoja Local Government Area around 4 p.m. on Sunday, left 19 persons dead and eight others injured.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, Kumar Tsukwam, said the eight survivors sustained bruises, cuts, dislocations, fractures, and fire burns but were receiving medical attention at Fisayo Hospital, Obajana.

(NAN)

