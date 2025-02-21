The police have advised the Osun State Government not to conduct local government elections on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi said the advice was based on intelligence reports that indicate the high likelihood of violence during the election as well as the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) that the election should not hold based on a Court of Appeal ruling.

The police, however, said it is, in collaboration with other security agencies, “fully prepared to take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order.”

” However, to avert unnecessary confrontation and safeguard the democratic process, it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that the elections be stood down,” the police said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Osun State Government said it would proceed with the election despite the AGF’s advice because it disagrees with the AGF’s interpretation of the Appeal Court ruling.

The AGF and Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, both argue that the Appeal Court ruling reinstates council chairpersons sacked in 2022 and so there is no basis for another election. The PDP-led Osun government, however, says the Appeal Court’s ruling was not definitive.

The APC pulled out of the council election following the Appeal Court ruling.

Local government elections are constitutionally conducted by state electoral commissions that are largely controlled by state governors. However, states would still require the support of the federal police to maintain law and order during the elections.

Read the full statement by the police below.

OSUN LG ELECTIONS: INTELLIGENCE REPORTS INDICATE HIGH SECURITY THREATS, VOLATILITY

– NPF Advises Immediate Suspension

The Nigeria Police Force has received credible intelligence indicating a high likelihood of violence and significant security threats should the planned Local Government elections proceed in Osun State. These reports gathered from joint intelligence gathering reveal that various groups, including political elements and other interest parties, are mobilizing to instigate unrest, disrupt public peace, and undermine the democratic order. Given this imminent threat to security, the NPF strongly advises the Osun State Government to suspend the planned elections forthwith in the interest of public safety and national stability.

The Force has assessed the current security landscape and determined that proceeding with the elections under these volatile conditions could escalate into widespread unrest, endangering lives and property. The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, is fully prepared to take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order. However, to avert unnecessary confrontation and safeguard the democratic process, it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that the elections be stood down.

Beyond the security concerns, it is also imperative to consider the legal clarification by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on the extant judicial pronouncements concerning Local Government administration in Osun State with regards to the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the 10th of February 2025 which stands to have nullified the Federal High Court’s previous decision and reinforces the position that the elections, as presently contemplated, lack a firm legal foundation.

In light of the combination of heightened security threats and the existing legal complexities, the Nigeria Police Force advises the Osun State Government to reconsider and suspend the planned elections immediately. The NPF reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Nigeria’s democratic processes are upheld in accordance with the law.

We urge all stakeholders, including political parties, to act with restraint and prioritize the well-being of citizens during this period.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

21st February, 2025

