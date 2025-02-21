The Osun State Government is proceeding with Saturday’s local government elections despite the opposition of the federal government through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Governor Ademola Adeleke has, therefore, ordered restriction of vehicular movement from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday across Osun State.

Mr Adeleke, who reiterated his commitment to peace and security, said the movement restriction is necessary to prevent importation of hoodlums into the state amidst local elections, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

“He, therefore, directed security agencies to enforce the restriction and only allow voters and accredited media and civil society organisations for the continued peace and security of Osun State,” Mr Rasheed wrote.

AGF’s Opposition

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, advised the Osun government not to proceed with the council elections. Mr Fagbemi said a recent Court of Appeal ruling returned the council chairpersons sacked in 2022 and that they should remain in office until October 2025.

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has, based on the Appeal Court ruling, pulled out of Saturday’s election.

However, the PDP-led Osun government disputes the interpretation of the Appeal Court’s ruling and says it does not bar it from conducting fresh elections.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

