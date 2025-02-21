Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, reignited their 2025 FIBA AfroBasket qualification hopes with a determined 75-70 victory over hosts Libya in their opening game of the second qualifying window at the Grand Hall in Tripoli.

After suffering three consecutive losses in the first phase of the qualifiers in February, Nigeria’s path to AfroBasket was in jeopardy.

With their backs against the wall, the team responded with a resilient performance, overcoming a halftime deficit to secure a much-needed win.

The game started as a tight contest, with Libya edging the first quarter 15-14 and maintaining a slim 35-32 lead at halftime.

Despite struggling to gain control in the opening half, Talib Zanna, who finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds, and Ike Nwamu, who added 7 points, kept Nigeria within striking distance.

D’Tigers came out stronger in the second half, finding their rhythm to take a 44-37 lead midway through the third quarter.

However, Libya mounted a comeback, and by the end of the third, the game remained on a knife’s edge with Nigeria leading

52-51.

With just three minutes left in the final quarter, Caleb Agada stepped up in a crucial moment.

The guard, who posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, took charge in the closing minutes to ensure Nigeria held on for the victory.

The final whistle confirmed a 75-70 win, marking a strong start to the decisive phase of the qualifiers.

Next mission

D’Tigers now turn their attention to their next fixture against Uganda, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

A victory in that game would bring them closer to sealing a place at AfroBasket.

Their final encounter of the window will see them face Cape Verde on Sunday, in what could be the deciding match for their qualification hopes.

With two more battles ahead, Nigeria will look to maintain their momentum and fight their way back to the continent’s premier basketball tournament.

