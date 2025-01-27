The Lagos State Government has sealed Lagos Island’s Gorodom and Alagbafo markets because of various environmental violations.

Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced the closure on Monday via his X handle.

Photos and a video accompanying the post show the markets being sealed off around 7 a.m. Monday, with traders hurriedly packing their belongings.

This development follows similar action taken against the Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alayabiagba, Oke-Odo markets, Alaba Rago in Ojo, Alada market in Ikeja, and some plazas around the Tejuosho market for environmental infractions.

Some of these markets were sealed off for various environmental violations, including improper waste disposal, filthy environment, illegal burning of refuse, lack of waste bins and others.

In recent times, the state government has shown zero tolerance for environmental infractions, shutting down commercial buildings, religious centres, and markets found to have contravened the laws.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mr Wahab, along with Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mahmood Adegbite, and other officials, visited the Savage/Elegbata/Bombata drainage channel around the Olowogbowo-Apongbon axis in Lagos Island.

“Full enforcement” of the removal of stalls and shanties is expected to commence on Tuesday following the expiration of the 48-hour quit notice issued to the traders.

During the inspection tour, the team observed that the “setback of these two critical drainage collectors, which are Bombata/Olusi and the Alagbafo collector, had been converted into shops/stalls, thereby causing the total blockage of the collectors.

“These shanties impeding drainage channels will be removed in the best interest of all residents and to complement the approved regeneration of the entire Lagos Island.”

Mr Wahab said that the enforcement activities will include removing any extension that impedes public infrastructure within the drainage channels, and “any building or structures not erected on drainage alignments will not be touched.”

