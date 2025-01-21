The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of massive rigging in last Saturday’s local government election.

Meanwhile, the Ondo Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has declared the APC victorious, winning all 18 chairmanship seats and the 203 councillorship positions.

SDP chairperson Gbenga Akinbuli said the election should be cancelled based on “lack of credibility, non-provision of Form ECA, writing of so-called election results on a sheet of paper by ODIEC officials at Odigbo and Ile Oluji, ballot stuffing, and police partiality.”

The SDP has also accused a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ore Division of facilitating thuggery by the APC and orchestrating the unwarranted arrest of SDP candidates who opposed what they termed “election robbery” by the ruling party.

Mr Akinbuli further alleged that a shortage of Nigerian Police Force personnel during the election created opportunities for the APC to intimidate opposition members.

In response, the APC denied the allegations, insisting its victory was secured through the ballot following effective campaigns across the state.

“The election was peaceful, free, and fair. Anybody saying otherwise is just making noise to be heard,” said APC chairperson Ade Adetimehin.

Mr Adetimehin lauded ODIEC and other stakeholders for their efforts, adding, “You were on the field that day. Where did you see any form of manipulation? The process was well organised, and I commend everyone involved for a job well done.”

While declaring the results in Akure, the ODIEC chairperson, Joseph Aremo, explained that 12 political parties keenly contested the election, as the PDP withdrew 48 hours before the election.

He explained that the contest for chairmanship and councillorship seats was held in the 18 local government areas and 203 wards.

Mr Aremo commended Ondo State residents for upholding the tenets of the rule of law and for coming out to vote for the candidates of their choice. Meanwhile, ODIEC has scheduled the presentation of certificates of return to the winners for Tuesday.

