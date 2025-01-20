The Ekiti State Government has issued an urgent warning to poultry farmers and related stakeholders about the threat of Avian Influenza.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, stressed the importance of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of this highly infectious zoonotic disease.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, can be transmitted between birds and humans, posing a serious health risk and potentially devastating economic consequences for the poultry industry.

Mr Boluwade urged poultry farmers to prioritise biosecurity measures, including regular cleaning and disinfection of their clothing, footwear, equipment, and farm vehicles. This proactive approach is crucial to prevent the spread of avian influenza into Ekiti State and protect both human and animal health, as well as the economic stability of the poultry industry.

He urged farmers to immediately report any signs of illness or sudden deaths in their flocks to the nearest veterinary office or the Avian Influenza Control Project Desk at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Ado-Ekiti.

These measures are vital to ensure early detection and rapid response, which are critical in containing the spread of avian influenza and protecting Ekiti State’s poultry industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

