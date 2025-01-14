The Ekiti State Police Command on Tuesday said that police officers have been deployed to beef up security at the various entry points into the state to prevent the influx of bandits.

The new police commissioner, Joseph Eribo, who resumed last week, stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

The commissioner said that he plans to set up a joint task force to include the Agro Rangers, Fulani herders, Amotekun Corps, and other sister security agencies.

Mr Aribo said that the joint task force would not only checkmate the influx of bandits but curb farmers/herders’ crisis in the state.

“As Nigerians, there is freedom of movement but however, when one exceeds the movement, you lose the protection of the law and will be prosecuted for the crime committed.

“We have our men at the boundary with other adjoining states to check influx of criminals into the state and whoever is caught will not be spared and the law will take its course.

“But for good citizens, as Nigerians, you are free to live freely in any part of the country without fear or hindrance.”

Continuing, Mr Eribo said: “The state government has helped so much. I came here to know that so much agencies have been set up to checkmate these criminals from infiltrating into Ekiti State. There is Agro Rangers, Amotekun Corps, and the Marshalls.

“We are going to add a committee that will encompass security agencies, like a joint task force including the civilians, that is the Fulanis and other ethnic groups, to checkmate not just the influx of the criminals but also the herders and farmers clash.

“All these agencies are to work to guarantee internal security. We will welcome them on board and work closely, in synergy with them. I have been in touch with some of them, for us to work together and there is no competition and the goal is to ensure that we flush out criminals from Ekiti State.

“The governor of Ekiti has promised to give us his 100% support when we met him, and if that is the case we have no reason not to perform and to fail.

“So, we are going to reciprocate the government’s gesture by ensuring that the state is safe,” he said.

