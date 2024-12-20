Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday described President Bola Tinubu’s arrival in Lagos for the holidays as “significant” and “very historic.”
He spoke shortly after the president observed the Jumat prayer at the Central Mosque in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
The president arrived in Lagos on Wednesday to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.
The president usually comes to Lagos, his home state, to spend the holidays at least twice a year.
Mr Sanwo-Olu said: “It’s significant. It’s very historic. It’s not just a small homecoming, it’s a big, proper homecoming for him.
“I’m sure, if my memory serves me right, since he left as a governor in 2007, I probably can count how many times he’s been to, not only this mosque, but this area of Lagos.”
The governor said he is delighted that Mr Tinubu joined the worship and prayers as his presence brings back fond memories.
Significance of his homecoming
Mr Sanwo-Olu said the president’s presence at the worship centre would usher Lagos residents into the Yuletide season as he is the “president for both Christian followers and our Muslim faithful.”
The governor said this festive season is a time for reflection, gratitude, and setting new goals for the coming year.
‘Audacious’ 2025 budget
Speaking to journalists, the governor described the proposed 2025 budget as ambitious yet achievable.
“It’s an audacious project, but it’s also a budget of reality,” he said.
“This will be the largest budget that we’ll see in the history of the federal government. It’s not even just the largest, the leap frog of that size of budget.”
He assured that with the right mechanism in place, the budget will be achieved.
In November, Mr Sanwo-Olu presented a N3 trillion ‘sustainability budget,’ being the proposed appropriation bill for 2025 to the state’s House of Assembly.
