Many political bigwigs, including governors, ministers, lawmakers and other top functionaries on Friday attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi.

Salma Namadi, a medical doctor and daughter of the governor, married her lover, Abba, son of Suleiman Musa, a former deputy speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, who represented the Guri constituency of the state.

After the jamaat prayers, the wedding was held at the Dutse Central Mosque Juma’at Mosque. The ceremony was presided over by Abubakar Sani, the Chief Imam of Dutse Emirate.

Former Minister of Finance, Mansur Muktar stood as the groom’s trustee, while the Imam of Kafin-Hausa local government area, Abdulwahab Hassan, stood as the bride’s trustee.

Mr Muktar announced the sum of N300,000 as the bride price on behalf of the groom’s family.

Dignitaries who graced the event included six incumbent governors, namely Abba Yusuf of Kano State; Yusuf Idris (Kebbi); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); Dauda Lawal (Zamfara); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); and Dikko Radda (Katsina).

Other top functionaries at the event were the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bugudu as well as former governors of Jigawa and Katsina states – Ali Sa’ad, Sule Lamido, Saminu Turaki and Aminu Masari. Also in attendance were the representatives of Muhammad Badaru, the Minister of Defence.

The Speaker of the state’s Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, and members of the assembly were also in attendance.

Three first class emirs in the state from Hadejia, Kazaure, and Dutse attended the event, while the emirs of Ringim and Gumel sent their representatives.

