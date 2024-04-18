The Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, CSMC, (Ayo Ni O), has announced the burial programme of their spiritual leader, the late Samuel Abidoye.

The church leader, Samuel Abidoye, popularly called ‘Baba Aladura’ died on 12 November 2023, at 103 years in his Ilorin home in Kwara State.

Remi Owode, an apostle and chairperson of the burial committee, made the announcement in a statement.

Burial arrangement

The weeklong burial programme will take place at the Galilee land, international headquarters of CSMC at Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

The programme will attract members of C&S Movement both at home and in the Diaspora, as well as other important dignitaries from all walks of life.

According to the statement, the deceased will be buried at his Mausoleum in Galilee land on 27 April after a burial service at the Galilee Church auditorium.

The service will be presided over by Daniel Okoh, a reverend and President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“The burial activities will kick off formally on Monday, 22 April with Service of Songs at the Galilee Church auditorium, to be anchored by Youths, Women Fellowship and Children Ministry, with the theme, ‘The Place,’ while on Tuesday, 213 April, it will be the second Service of Songs and Tributes by the Councils of Pastors, Prophets, Evangelists, teachers, and model churches.

“On Wednesday, 24 April, there would be sports and night of tributes featuring football and handball students of C&S College, Ilorin, Kwara State, as well as tributes by Galilee land committee representatives, funeral committee representatives, communities/family representatives, UK Diaspora representatives, USA Diaspora representatives, Unification Church, OAIC, and CAN churches.

“On Thursday, 25 April, Baba Aladura’s corpse will leave the mortuary for Omu-Aran, Kwara State, his home town for Omu-Aran celebration and lying-in state service at Ile Nla, Omu-Aran and GSS Field, Omu-Aran, respectively. The corpse will later return to Galilee land on the same day,” Mr Owode said.

The statement added that Friday, 26 April, would feature a twin programme – wake service and ‘Praise Night’ at Galilee land, as well as ‘Night of Tributes’ by the conference secretariat, management committee, Conference Advisory Committee, family and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the church.

As part of the burial arrangements, the Mr Awode-led burial committee had visited the various district headquarters of the church in Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin, and other cities to brief and sensitise members about the arrangements and the need to come out en masse to give the late prophet a befitting burial.

Baba Aladura’s demise and emergence of new leader

The news of Mr Abidoye’s death was broken at the time by the church secretary-general, Ademola Odetundun, an apostle.

Narrating his last moment, Mr Odetundun said the deceased had his breakfast and, while dressing up for service, opted to take a rest.

“He passed on peacefully, thereafter,” Mr Odetundun said in a statement.

Days after his demise, Emmanuel Alogbo was appointed as the acting spiritual head.

Until his appointment, Mr Alogbo was the chairperson of the Kingsland District of the church in the Oko Oba area of Lagos State.

