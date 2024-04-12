Kingmakers in Ibadan have appointed Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

His appointment was made known after a meeting of the Olubadan-In-Council at Oja’ba in Ibadan on Friday.

Mr Olakulehin, whose health status has been generating worries among the people, was present at the meeting.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the nomination process for the next Olubadan has been generating controversy due to the health status of Mr Olakulehin.

One of the kingmakers and a member of the Olubadan-In-Council, Tajudeen Ajibola, had earlier disagreed with other members of the council on the health status of the appointed king.

Mr Ajibola, the Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadan land, on Tuesday, said Mr Olakulehin is sick and unfit to rule and should be allowed to recuperate before taking over the Olubadan throne.

Mr Ajibola was absent at Friday’s meeting convened by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Mr Ladoja said the kingmakers concluded the appointment process of Mr Olakulehin as the next Olubadan.

Mr Ladoja stated it was now left for Governor Seyi Makinde to approve Mr Olakulehin’s nomination.

“The letter will get to the governor as soon as possible. We hope he gives his consent. There’s no how the Governor will not accept because we did what is right. As soon as he approves, we will proceed with the coronation ceremony,” Mr Ladoja said.

