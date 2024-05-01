Governors of states in northern Nigeria, on Tuesday, at a meeting in Kaduna, discussed issues relating to the security and rising number of out-of-school children in the region.

The meeting was their first in 2024. At a previous meeting in December 2023, they discussed similar issues of security and underdevelopment.

The meeting, which was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, was chaired by Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Some of the northern states have been facing security challenges for more than a decade, especially the Boko Haram insurgency that ravaged the North-east, the banditry crisis in the North-west and farmers – herders as well as inter-religious crises in the North-central.

Aside from the raging insecurity, the sub-region also faces high rate of poverty, and a large number of out-of-school children. In addressing the problems, the forum in the meeting committed itself to investing in education and skill development, health care and social services to address the menace.

Below is the forum’s full communique detailing commitments made by the governors after the meeting

The Northern States Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON held its first meeting for the year 2024 today Tuesday, 30th April 2024 at the Council Chamber, Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

2. The Forum commended the Federal Government under the dynamic, focused and courageous leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR which has demonstrated total commitment to winning the war against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

3. The Forum expressed the deepest sympathy and collective support to the Governments and people of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau and Zamfara States over the unprecedented security challenges currently affecting the States and resolved to stand in solidarity with them during these difficult times.

4. The Forum noted that Human Capital Development is critical to the progress and prosperity of the region and expressed concern that the region currently bears the burden of having the highest number of out-of-school children in the World. The Forum committed itself to investing massively in education and skill development, health care and social services to address the menace.

5. The Forum received the report of a Committee to review the Report of the Technical Committee on the New Nigeria Development Company. The Forum resolved that members should study the report for consideration at the next meeting of the Forum.

6. The Forum noted the expectation of the new Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) in the revitalization of the economy of the Northern States. The Forum accordingly resolved to invest in critical infrastructure that is capable of unlocking the huge industrial and economic potentials of the North.

7. The Forum noted that climate change, unsustainable agricultural practices and population growth posed significant challenges to the region. The Forum resolved to adopt a holistic approach that promotes environmental conservation, sustainable agriculture and responsible resource management to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people and preserve the national heritage of generations yet unborn.

8. The Forum received a presentation from the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and the World Bank Team. The Forum noted achievements in areas of system strengthening, project management, infrastructure and structure and challenges as regards project implementation and expected areas of support. The Forum assured the AGILE and World Bank Teams of their sustained support and requested them to Fast-track the process of upscaling the programme.

9. The Forum received on Courtesy Call from the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). The Forum noted the resolve of the Board of Trustees to harmonise activities of various interest groups as well as voices, speaking and acting on behalf of the region. The Forum further resolved to support and encourage the Board of Trustees towards the realisation of the objectives of the founding fathers of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

10. The Forum also received a report from the Coalition of Northern Group on the security in Northern Nigeria. The Forum commended the Group for its commitment to the security of the Northern region and pledged to work together with the Group.

11. The Forum commended its leadership for engaging with the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, Coalition of Northern Civil Society groups and other relevant stakeholders in charting a way forward for sustainable peace and stability in the North.

12. The Forum commended the Chairman of the Forum for his inspirational leadership and commitment towards advancing the interests of the North. The Forum also commended the host Governor for his sustained effort in hosting the meetings of the Forum.

13. The Forum resolved to hold its next meeting on .. 2024.

HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU INUWA YAHAYA, CON EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF GOMBE STATE /

CHAIRMAN, NORTHERN STATES GOVERNORS’ FORUM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

