After four days of exciting displays at the Squash section at the Recreation Club, Ibadan, winners have emerged from the second JGM national squash tournament.

With a total cash prize of N1 million and valuable ranking points at stake, the tournament witnessed fierce competition amongst aspiring young players aiming for future glory on the world stage.

U16 champions crowned.

In the U16 Girls category, Aishat Abdulraheem (Kwara) emerged victorious, defeating Zainob Ishola (Lagos) in the final. Lovette Balogun (Kwara) and Chioma Ude (Lagos) shared third place.

Matthew Yusuf (Lagos) dominated the U16 Boys competition, taking the top prize. Shuiab Giwa (Kwara) finished as runner-up, while Mitcheal Etuk-Udo (JESC) and Muhibudeen Shehu (Kwara) shared the joint third-place position.

According to the Tournament Director, Debo Ogunmuyiwa, the boys and girls champions will pocket N40,000 each while the runners-up receive N30,000 each.

The U-16 semi-finalists in the girls and boys categories were rewarded with N15,000 each. Various cash prizes were also shared among the players that made it at least to the Round of 16.

U19 division.

The U19 Girls division also witnessed a fierce contest, which eventually saw a new champion, Awawu Balogun (Ogun), claiming the top spot.

Despite giving a good fight, Khadija Abdulraheem (Kwara) finished as runner-up, while Ahisat Abdulraheem (Kwara) and Delight Allison (JESC) shared joint third place.

Dominion Utukpe (LA/JHSF) reigned supreme in the U19 Boys category. Samuel Nduka-Uba (LA) claimed the runner-up position.

Shuiab Giwa (KW) once again secured a joint third-place finish, sharing the honour with Wisdom Nzei (JESC).

The top prize for the U-19 boys and girls categories was N70,000 each, while the runners-up at both ends smiled home each with N40,000. The joint-third place finishers received N25,000 each for their efforts. Like their U-16 counterparts, various cash prizes were also shared among the U-19 players that made it at least to the Round of 16.

Commendation

Aside from praising the high standard of play at the JGM tournament, the President of the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), Boye Oyerinde, also applauded the organisers for putting together a great tournament, which he predicted will get even bigger.

Chief Executive of the JGM Residential Maintenance Services Limited, Niyi Oyewumi, the major financier of this squash tournament and several dignitaries, including other ex-international squash players, witnessed Saturday’s final games at the Recreation Club, Ibadan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

