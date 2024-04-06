The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued new directives to the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) on the implementation of the April 2024 Multi-Year Tariff Order.

The directives were contained in a statement signed by NERC’s Deputy General Manager of Market Competition and Rates, Abba Terab, on Saturday.

NERC had, on Wednesday, ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs from Wednesday, 3 April.

The NERC Vice Chairperson, Musiliu Oseni, who disclosed this while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that only electricity customers in band A would be affected by the increase.

He noted that the increase would not affect Bands B, C, D and E while noting that the number of customers previously on Band A has been reduced.

Band A customers are offered an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours, although many complain they do not get up to that.

The official said the Band A consumers represent 15 per cent of the population but consume 40 per cent of the nation’s electricity.

Accordingly, he said, power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68.

New Directives

Mr Terab, in a statement on Saturday, said the commission has directed all DisCos to provide as much clarity as possible to all affected customers.

According to him, all DisCos are directed to ensure that only the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as Band A for the purpose of vending to prepaid customers and billing for postpaid customers on their networks.

He said all DisCos are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

“All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers.

“All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the commission by 12th April 2024.

“The commission shall monitor compliance with the requirements listed above and shall continue to provide support to all stakeholders as required,” the statement said.

