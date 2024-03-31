Akintunde Rotimi, Jr., the member of the House of Representatives for Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, has formally engaged new 87 staff in his AkinỌmỌAkin Constituency Office.

In addition to the 15 personnel previously engaged, Mr Rotimi, who is the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, now has over 100 staff working with him.

The new team members selected from across the 24 wards in the constituency, comprise eight legislative advisers, 48 legislative assistants, five constituency office assistants, and 26 focal persons for people living with disabilities (PwD), totaling 87.

The newly engaged legislative team received their letters of appointment during a one-day retreat held at the constituency office in Ikole-Ekiti on Thursday.

The retreat featured capacity development sessions taken by Akin Omole, a former commissioner for information in the state, and Patrick Ajigbolamu, a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Mr Rotimi said the new aides were engaged to deepen engagement with the grassroots, constituency outreach, and participatory governance.

“Our central ideology is ‘leaving no one behind,’ and the only way to achieve more inclusion in programs and policies is by ensuring the people at the grassroots take the lead in determining how they are governed and represented,” the lawmakers spokesperson, Sunkanmi Bamigboye, quoted him as saying.

Earier in the year, Mr Rotimi was named by parliamentary-focused media platform, OrderPaper, as one of the 24 lawmakers to watch in 2024.

