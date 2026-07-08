The Deputy Speaker of the House of the Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has confirmed that he was among the senior government officials who unwittingly engaged with representatives of the alleged fraudulent ‘Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council’ (PFIPC), describing the event as a sophisticated impersonation scheme.

Speaking during Wednesday’s plenary on a motion seeking an investigation into the organisation’s alleged inclusion in the 2026 Appropriation Framework, Mr Kalu stated that photographs of his meeting with the group’s leader were widely circulated in the media, creating the false impression that the organisation enjoyed official recognition.

“I was a victim, and I’m sure if you watch the news, you would see my picture all over the screen standing side by side with the purported Director-General of this organisation,” he said. The trap of ‘official’ legitimacy

The Deputy Speaker explained that his office had received a letter dated 2 May 2025 from an entity identifying itself as both the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) and the PFIPC.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He noted that the correspondence bore the Presidency’s insignia, cited an address at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase Three, Abuja, and included what appeared to be an official government website—details that led his team to believe the organisation was a legitimate government body.

“I sent my team to verify the existence of this organisation at the stated address. They came back confirming that the organisation was operating from that location,” he told lawmakers.

Following this verification, Mr Kalu approved a meeting with the delegation, believing they were there to discuss the ongoing constitutional amendment process, legislative priorities to boost investor confidence, and potential collaboration between the National Assembly and the council. Red flags and misplaced priorities

However, the meeting did not go as expected. Mr Kalu noted that instead of engaging in substantive policy discussions, the delegation appeared primarily interested in taking photographs with him.

“They did not talk about the constitutional amendment that we were undertaking. They did not discuss the issues they listed in their letter. They were more interested in taking photographs,” he remarked.

This conduct immediately raised suspicions regarding whether they were genuinely acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Reflecting on the incident, Mr Kalu warned that official-looking documents, government logos, and physical addresses are no longer sufficient proof of legitimacy.

“This goes to show that a beautiful letterhead bearing the Presidency is no longer sufficient confirmation that an agency is legitimate. It also shows that an address at the Federal Secretariat does not necessarily mean an organisation is legally established,” he said. Parliamentary inquiry

Mr Kalu argued that the incident highlights the need for stronger institutional safeguards to prevent individuals from exploiting government symbols and infrastructure to gain access to public officials. He asserted that the House has a constitutional responsibility, under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, to investigate how the organisation allegedly secured office space within the Federal Secretariat, interacted with senior officials, and reportedly found its way into the federal budget.

“I’m happy this matter has come before Parliament. We owe Nigerians a duty to get to the root of this issue and demonstrate that we stand for transparency and accountability in governance,” he added.

The House subsequently adopted the motion and directed that an ad hoc committee be constituted to investigate the alleged inclusion of the PFIPC in the 2026 Appropriation Framework.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES has previously reported on the activities of the PFIPC, which allegedly presented itself as an agency under the Presidency despite lacking legal recognition.

At the centre of the controversy is Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claimed to be the Director-General of both the PFIPC and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC). Mr Adeyemi and his associates reportedly attended official functions and engaged with public institutions using stationery that suggested they represented the Presidency.

The Presidency has since distanced itself from both Mr Adeyemi and the two organisations. In a statement, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, confirmed that neither the PFIPC nor the PEAC exists under President Tinubu’s administration and clarified that Mr Adeyemi was never appointed to head any such body.

The controversy deepened on Tuesday when the Senate denied responsibility for the reported ₦1.3 billion allocation to the PFIPC in the 2026 Appropriation Act, maintaining that the provision was neither recommended nor inserted by the National Assembly.