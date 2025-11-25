A member of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has asked the lower chamber to declare a “legislative emergency,” noting that Nigeria’s security situation has deteriorated so severely that ordinary legislative business should not continue.

Mr Doguwa, a former Majority Leader of the House, said this during its special security session on Tuesday.

He urged his colleagues to confront the nation’s worsening security situation with urgency and bold action.

The lawmaker, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Consituency of Kano State, said the scale of violence, kidnappings, and communal attacks demanded extraordinary measures, including a temporary suspension of legislative activities.

“Mr. Speaker, we can even declare legislative emergency. Close the House, shut it up. Who are you legislating for? What laws are you making when the country is running in blood? The country is running in blood and tears,” Mr Doguwa said, invoking the suffering of ordinary Nigerians to underscore the seriousness of the moment.

Speaking with what he described as “a particular concern” for the security of life and property in Nigeria,

Mr Doguwa said his remarks were made with partisan considerations, but as a reflection of the urgency shared by citizens across the country.

“Today, it is about the security of life and property of Nigerians,” he said, adding that while security agencies are “doing their best,” their efforts are no longer sufficient to curb the escalating violence.

Mr Doguwa described Nigeria’s current security environment as “devastating,” noting that communities are ravaged by relentless attacks.

He referenced the particularly devastating situation in the northern states, where kidnappings, banditry, and raids have left villages emptied, farmers unable to cultivate their land, traders unable to sell, and worshippers fearful for their lives.

“Despite all the efforts of the security agencies and the federal government, who are doing their best, their best is not good enough,” he said. “The responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property. That responsibility is being reneged upon. People are being left in serious tension, and our communities are bleeding.”

He warned that insecurity is not confined to one region, religion, or political affiliation.

“This is not religious. This is not political. Security in Nigeria transcends tribe, religion, and party. It is a calculated attempt to demoralise the Nigerian state,” he said, warning that without urgent intervention, even political processes could be destabilised ahead of the 2027 elections.

Calling on lawmakers to take decisive action, Mr Doguwa suggested the House consider a legislative emergency, temporarily halting routine parliamentary business to focus entirely on national security.

Mr Doguwa also called for active engagement with local communities, including reorganising and supporting civil vigilante groups to strengthen grassroots security.

He recounted his experiences visiting Kebbi State alongside the Speaker of the House, highlighting the strain on state executives. “I saw the governor weeping in the heart,” he said.

The lawmaker said that security failures have tangible human costs. Farmers cannot safely access their fields, traders cannot attend markets, and worshippers cannot freely attend churches or mosques.

“The country is running in blood and tears,” he repeated, driving home the urgency of legislative and executive action.

Deputy speaker responds

Mr Doguwa’s call for a legislative emergency prompted responses from House leadership.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu urged restraint, noting that while the problem is severe, shutting the House is not a solution.

“We are the hope of Nigeria. No problem is too big for this House to handle. We will not shut down. We will stay here together and find solutions,” he said.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen who presided over the session clarified that Mr Doguwa’s remarks reflected his personal views and were not resolutions of the House.

“Anything being mentioned here is just a mere opinion and not a decision of the House,” he said, stressing that official motions must follow due process and be voted upon.