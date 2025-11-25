The South-east Caucus of the House of Representatives has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to exercise presidential powers of pardon in the case of Nnamdi Kanu, describing the matter as one that has grown beyond legal arguments into a national issue with deep political and humanitarian implications.

The appeal followed a meeting of the Caucus on Monday, where members reviewed the recent judgment delivered in Mr Kanu’s case and examined its impact on peace, security, and socio-economic stability in the Southeast.

The statement was read by Iduma Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi) and endorsed by 42 lawmakers from the region.

The caucus comprises lawmakers from the five South-East states of Anambra, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu.

While reaffirming their full respect for the judiciary and the processes that culminated in the conviction, the lawmakers noted that the continued detention of the IPOB leader has fuelled agitation and heightened tension across the Southeast.

They stressed that although the courts have played their part, the reality on the ground shows that the matter has evolved into a broader national concern requiring political and humanitarian intervention.

They argued that the prolonged detention has had far-reaching consequences for ordinary citizens. It Communities continue to experience disruptions, including intermittent business closures, reduced commercial activity, and a persistent climate of fear.

According to the lawmakers, many families and communities have endured emotional and psychological strain, while young people remain trapped in cycles of uncertainty and hostility triggered by the unrest surrounding the case.

“Beyond its political nature, this matter has taken a deep emotional toll on families, communities, and the general population. The South-east has experienced profound social disruptions, closed markets, interrupted schooling, reduced commercial activity, and fear. A political resolution would ease these human burdens and allow communities to return to a dignified life,” they said.

The lawmakers recalled that Nigeria has, at critical moments in its history, relied on presidential magnanimity to heal divisions and chart a peaceful path forward.

The drafters of Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution, they said, envisaged moments when the strict application of the law may not be enough to address deeply complex situations, moments when a president’s discretionary powers could foster reconciliation, restore trust, and stabilise volatile regions.

Granting a pardon to Mr Kanu, the caucus members said, would open a constructive channel for dialogue between the federal government, elected representatives, and key regional stakeholders. Such a move, they further argued, would contribute to rebuilding confidence, easing tensions, and creating the conditions for a more sustainable and peaceful engagement on issues affecting the Southeast.

The lawmakers appealed to President Tinubu to view their request as an investment in national cohesion and long-term peace, insisting that a political solution at this moment would resonate across Nigeria as a gesture of inclusiveness and responsive leadership.

“Therefore, in the spirit of national healing, unity, and responsible leadership, we respectfully urge the President to consider this request as an investment in Nigeria’s long-term peace and cohesion,” they pleaded.

They also urged residents of the South-east to remain calm, law-abiding, and supportive of efforts aimed at securing a peaceful resolution.

The South-east Caucus reaffirmed its commitment to working with the federal government to promote national unity, inclusive governance, and lasting stability across all regions.

Kanu’s Case

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been at the centre of a decade-long legal battle.

He was first arrested in 2015, later fled while on bail in 2017, but was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and controversially brought back to Nigeria to face trial.

On 20 November, a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by James Omotosho, convicted him on all seven counts related to terrorism.

For the most serious counts, including acts of terrorism and incitement, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, while additional concurrent terms of 20 years and 5 years were imposed on other counts.

Mr Omotosho said he ought to sentence the convict to death, given the gravity of his offences and lack of remorse, but for scriptural persuasion to be merciful.

The judge also ordered that he be kept in protective custody (not in Kuje Prison), denied access to digital devices, and that his radio transmitter, which the prosecution said he smuggled into the country in 2015 to further his violent secessionist campaigns, to the federal government, be forfeited to the federal government.