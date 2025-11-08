Reports from parts of Anambra State indicate that vote-buying and disorder marred the ongoing governorship election in some areas.

At about 10:04 a.m., chaos erupted at Unity Primary School, Mgbago, Ward 13, Polling Unit 6, in Umeri, Anambra East Local Government Area. Party agents of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) allegedly disrupted the voting process.

Witnesses said the agents were seen with books and pens, writing down the names of voters who claimed to have voted for their parties. They were also accused of manipulating elderly voters who appeared confused about the process. According to observers, YPP agents shared N5,000 and portions of rice to voters who agreed to vote for them.

The Supervisory Presiding Officer at the polling unit attempted to restore order, but the agents reportedly ignored instructions. Both armed and unarmed security officers were present, yet the situation remained tense. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) agent at the unit was also accused of peeping into the voting area to confirm voters’ choices, a violation of electoral rules.

Earlier, at 9:43 a.m., voting was ongoing at Polling Units 007 and 008, Ward 8, in Onitsha North Local Government Area, located at Ezechima Primary School and St. Charles College.

The process was largely peaceful with tight security checks, but cases of vote buying were observed. An APGA agent was allegedly seen canvassing and quietly inducing voters with promises of N20,000 each for those who voted for the party. Many residents loitered around the polling centres, waiting to see which party would offer the highest payment.

At 9:55 a.m., in Ihiala Local Government Area, agents representing APGA at LiLu (Ward 18, Polling Units 01 and 07) were seen writing down names of voters after they cast their votes, a move observers say is part of the vote-buying process.

By 10:14 a.m., tension reportedly over money erupted at Ikenga Primary School 1, Polling Unit 020, Ward 17, Ufuma 1, Orumba North Local Government Area. People argued over the cash offered by party agents. Observers said the APGA agent in the unit was giving N5,000, while an agent in a neighbouring unit was offering N10,000. A woman loudly reported the discrepancy, prompting others to try to silence her because of the presence of journalist.

At Utah secondary school, units (5-8), Nnewi South, political thugs openly canvassed votes and assisted voters to put their ballot papers in the ballot box.