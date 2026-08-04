President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Team Nigeria on its outstanding performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, praising the athletes for their resilience, determination and commitment throughout the competition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president said the team’s performance reflected the values that define the Nigerian spirit.

Team Nigeria finished the Games as Africa’s highest-ranked nation and seventh overall on the medals table with 24 medals comprising 10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze.

President Tinubu commended the athletes for representing the country with honour and dignity, saying their achievements were a reward for hard work and perseverance.

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He also noted that the experience gained by the athletes would prepare them for greater success in future international competitions while inspiring young Nigerians to embrace discipline, commitment and national service.

The president further praised the leadership of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their continued efforts to support athletes and develop sports in the country.

He urged Team Nigeria to remain focused and continue striving for excellence.

“Whether on the podium or through courageous performances in the competition, every member of Team Nigeria has represented our nation with honour, dignity, and pride.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I express profound appreciation to our athletes, coaches, technical officials, medical personnel, administrators, and all those whose dedication and sacrifice made Nigeria’s participation at the Games possible.

“My administration remains steadfast in its resolve to invest in sports development, strengthen our sporting institutions, improve training facilities, and create greater opportunities for our talented athletes to excel on the continental and global stage,” the President states.

Nigeria enjoyed one of its best Commonwealth Games outings in recent years, producing several historic performances in Glasgow.

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The country won athletics gold medals through Samuel Ogazi (men’s 400m), Ezekiel Nathaniel (men’s 400m hurdles), and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (shot put), as well as para-athletics champion Goodness Nwachukwu and para-powerlifting star Folashade Oluwafemiayo. Team Nigeria also produced three of the six world records set during the Games, further underlining the quality of its performances.

The Glasgow campaign also saw Nigeria emerge as the highest-ranked African nation on the medals table, ahead of South Africa and other continental rivals, reinforcing the country’s status as one of Africa’s leading sporting nations.

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