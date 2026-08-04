Two people have died in the United States after contracting Cyclosporiasis, marking the first known deaths linked to the country’s largest recorded outbreak of the disease.

Cyclosporiasis is an infection of the intestine caused by a parasite that thrives in human waste.

The deaths were recorded in Michigan, the state hardest hit by the outbreak.

Reuters reported on Monday that the state health authorities said both patients had serious underlying medical conditions that may have been worsened by the infection and the severe dehydration associated with the illness.

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The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it had confirmed 6,707 laboratory cases nationwide as of 28 July, alongside more than 11,500 suspected cases awaiting laboratory confirmation.

Michigan, the hardest-hit, has recorded 11,234 cases as of Monday, including 193 hospitalisations.

About Cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the microscopic parasite known as Cyclospora cayetanensis.

According to the CDC, people become infected after eating food or drinking water contaminated with human faeces containing the parasite.

Although the disease is not usually life-threatening, it can cause severe illness in some people.

Symptoms include watery diarrhoea, nausea, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, fatigue, and dehydration.

The CDC notes that some infected people may not develop symptoms, while untreated infections can last for weeks or even months, with symptoms disappearing and returning over time.

Outbreak investigation

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has linked part of the outbreak to iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms’ operations in central Mexico and served at Taco Bell restaurants.

The affected lettuce has since been recalled.

However, investigators believe the contaminated lettuce does not explain all reported infections and are examining whether other food sources may also be responsible.

Epidemiologists suspect that more than one outbreak may be occurring simultaneously.

Public health experts told Reuters that recent staffing and funding cuts across US health agencies may have slowed efforts to investigate and contain the outbreak.

Paul Bollyky, an infectious disease expert at Stanford Medicine, was quoted to have said that “Cyclospora is harder to track than many foodborne pathogens because, unlike bacteria, it cannot be grown ⁠in the lab or easily genome-mapped to trace an outbreak.”

Mr Bollyky warned that reduced staffing in public health departments could make outbreaks more difficult to investigate and control.

He said the scale of the outbreak raises broader questions about the safety of the US food supply.

“Anytime you have over 10,000 people infected with a foodborne pathogen, you do have to wonder whether this is a canary in the coal mine.”

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