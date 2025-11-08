A 90-year-old man, Emmanuel Orodero, has called on the Nigerian authorities to safeguard and strengthen the country’s democracy.

Mr Orodero, a father of 11 and a shoemaker from Obino village in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, also urged citizens to remain patient with the government, expressing confidence that Nigeria will eventually become better.

He gave the advice shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 003, Ward 01, in Obino village, Osumenyi, Nnewi South LGA.

Although Mr Orodero could not communicate in English, one of the voters at the polling unit translated his responses to a PREMIUM TIMES reporter.

“Nigeria’s democracy is important. The democracy we’re in is better than when we were in the military regime. Our people should have patience with the government, I believe that Nigeria will still be better,” he said.

When asked why he turned out to vote despite his old age and reliance on crutches, Mr Orodero said he hoped that Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, would win the election.

“I came outside to support my brother. If my brother wins the election, my community and everywhere will be better, there will be changes in our town,” he added.