Nigeria’s Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has named a 24-man squad for the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup African Play-off Tournament in Rabat, Morocco, recalling goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, Spain-based forward Chidera Ejuke, and midfielder Raphael Onyedika for the crucial encounter.

Bright Osayi-Samuel who was injured in the last qualifying window is also in the roster made public on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the first semi-final at the 22,000-capacity Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan on Thursday, while Cameroon take on DR Congo in the other semi-final at the El-Barid Stadium.

Chelle’s list features the core of Nigeria’s experienced internationals alongside a few returning and emerging names as the Super Eagles seek redemption after their underwhelming group campaign.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, striker Victor Osimhen, and first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali headline the squad, which also includes defender Calvin Bassey and young prospect Benjamin Fredericks.

In midfield, the experienced duo of Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi return, alongside Frank Onyeka and Alhassan Yusuf, while Onyedika’s inclusion adds depth and structure to Chelle’s transitional plans.

In attack, Chelle has gone for a balance of flair and form, with Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and Osimhen joined by Ejuke, Tolu Arokodare, Jerome Akor Adams, and Olusegun Olakunle — all players capable of offering pace, width, and goal threat in a game of high stakes.

Defender Semi Ajayi is suspended for the semi-final after picking up two yellow cards during the 10-match qualifying series.

The Hull City man will be available only if Nigeria advances to the final round.

The players are expected to arrive in Rabat from their respective club bases on Monday, 10 November, ahead of a four-day closed training camp.

Background

Nigeria’s build-up to the play-off has not been without controversy. Earlier this week, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lodged a formal protest with FIFA over what it described as “a clear conflict of interest” following the appointment of South African and Benin Republic officials to officiate the match against Gabon.

The NFF argued that neutrality in officiating was a “fundamental principle” in international football, raising concerns about perceived bias, especially after recent inflammatory comments from South Africa’s Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, who publicly said he would not want Nigeria to qualify.

FIFA is yet to issue a verdict on the protest, though sources indicate that the governing body may review the appointments before Thursday’s tie.

The winner of the Nigeria–Gabon tie will face either Cameroon or DR Congo for a place in the final qualifying phase, where Africa’s representatives for the global tournament will be decided.

24 Super Eagles for 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa Play-Off Tournament

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)