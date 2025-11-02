The police in Ebonyi State have killed two suspected members of a criminal gang in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state Joshua Ukandu, in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were killed during a shootout with security operatives at their hideout in Iyonu Community, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operation, which was conducted at the Iyonu-Idodo forest, followed a tip-off about the gang’s activities in the area.

The police spokesperson said the hoodlums opened fire upon sighting the police team, leading to a “fierce exchange of gunfire” during which two suspects were killed.

An AK-47 rifle, two locally fabricated Dane guns, twenty rounds of 9mm ammunition, and five live cartridges were recovered from the suspects during the operation, according to the police.

Foiled kidnap attack

Mr Ukandu said that in another operation, police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit foiled a kidnap attack on the mother of a prominent individual in Isata Community within Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

He said the police subsequently arrested three suspects, Monday Okorie, Ngwuta Friday, and Simon Joshua, while one member of the gang fled.

The spokesperson said the police operatives also recovered a locally made single-barrel gun from the suspects.

He said the arrested suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Adaku Uche-Anya, commended the operatives for their efforts in the operation, Mr Ukandu said.

Ms Uche-Anya reaffirmed the commitment of the police to rid the state of crime and criminality.

She urged residents to continue providing “credible and timely information” to aid the police in sustaining peace and security across Ebonyi State.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in the South-east, Ebonyi State has witnessed attacks by armed persons in recent times.

Kidnapping and armed robbery worsen the security in the state and region.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become targets of such attacks in the state lately.

Beyond the kidnap and robbery attacks, gunmen said to be part of the Biafra agitation in the South-east have been terrorising residents of the region.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the South-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is seeking the secession of the South-east and some parts of the South-south from Nigeria.