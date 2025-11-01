The Police Command in Anambra State has begun a manhunt for the abductors of a medical doctor on Thursday in Uruagu Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the command seeks public information to rescue the victim, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

“The Anambra State Police Command has received a report of the abduction of a medical doctor at Uruagu, Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary information reveals that the incident occurred on 30 October when the unidentified assailants reportedly abducted the victim under yet-to-be-ascertained circumstances.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Ikioye Orutugu, immediately ordered the launch of an intensive investigation and directed the tactical teams of the Command to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and apprehend the perpetrators,” he said.

The police in Anambra assured the public that efforts were being made to ensure the swift resolution of the case.

Mr Orutugu urged residents, especially within Nnewi and its environs, to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of the police by providing credible information that could assist in the investigation.

The police commissioner appealed to the public to contact the nearest police station, reach the Command Control Room, or contact the police spokesperson for a prompt response.

The Command reiterates its commitment to the safety and security of all residents. It stated that it would continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for such criminal acts are brought to justice.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with just anybody prone to being attacked by kidnappers.

In July, gunmen abducted and then killed a popular entrepreneur in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Ifesinachi Martins Onyekere, the managing director of Fish Magnet, a barbecue firm in Anambra, was attacked and abducted at his residence in Ezinifite village, Okpuno, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

According to a recent report, Nigerians paid at least N2.57 billion to kidnappers between July 2024 and June 2025, while abductors demanded N48 billion in the same period.

(NAN)