Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has suspended 87 government officials for failing to attend an official function.

Those suspended include commissioners, senior special assistants, special assistants, and permanent secretaries.

The governor, in a statement on Monday night signed by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, said they were suspended for failing to attend an important government function.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Uzor stated that the affected officials are to proceed on a one-month working suspension without salary.

He listed 25 commissioners, 14 senior special assistants, 24 special assistants, and 22 permanent secretaries as those affected by the governor’s directive.

According to the statement, the suspension takes immediate effect, and the suspended officials are barred from signing any official documents during the period.

The commissioners were instructed to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has directed that the underlisted government functionaries proceed on one-month working suspension without salary for failure to attend an important government function,” the statement read.

Mr Uzor emphasised that the governor remains firm in ensuring all government officials uphold the highest standards of conduct and dedication in serving the people of Ebonyi State.

See the list of suspended officials as sent by Mr Uzor below.

HON. COMMISSIONERS

1. Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam

2. Prof. Leonard Uguru

3. Dr. Mathew Nwobashi

4. Prof. Nwogo Obasi.

5. Hon. Victor Chukwu

6. Engr. Jude Okpor

7. Barr. Ikeuwa Omebe

8. Hon. Chidi Onyia

9. Chief Oguzo – Offia Nwali

10. Dr. Ben. Uruchi Odo

11. Dr. Donatus Ilang

12. Dr. Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu

13. Dr. Moses Ekuma Ikenna

14. Chief Richard Idike

15. Barr. Mrs. Felicia Nwankpuma

16. Hon. Chinedu Nkah

17. Engr. Ogbonna Obasi Abara

18. Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku

19. Engr. Francis Ori

20. Hon. Tochukwu Okorie

21. Barr. Valentine Okike Uzo

22. Chief Sunday Inyima

23. Hon. Ogbonnaya Okorie

24. Chief Elechi Elechi

25. Hon. Stanley Ogbuewu

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS.

1. Hon. Bassey Chukwu

2. Mrs. Rose Ofoke

3. Mr. Kerian Ofoke

4. Hon. Anthony Nwegede

5. Hon. Onu Nwonye

6. Mrs. Lilian Nwachkwu

7. Mr. Fred Nwogbaga

8. Hon. Paul Nwogha

9. Hon. Pius Nwoga

10. Hon. Ali Ikechukwu

11. Hon. Nwiboko Chukwuma

12. Mrs Esther Nwogha

13. Barr. Caleb onwe

14. Hon. Chinedu Awo

SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

1. Mr Mbam Emmanuel

2. Tobias Ogbonna

3. Easy Okike Uzo

4. Obinna Oko Enyim

5. Chima Nnachi Okoro

6. Nwali Amechi

7. Dr. Sabinus Nwibo

8. Okorie Jideofor

9. Sunday ogenyi

10. Stanley Kamani

11. Ikechukwu Jideofor

12. Emeka Okpa Onwe

13. David Aja

14. Frank Uka

15. John Nwangbo

16. Ogbonna Melford Nwuruku

17. Ifeanyi Ujebe

18. Chima Ogbuagu

19. Kizito Nwenyi

20. Uwa Henry Ifeanyi

21. Elechi Okechukwu Solomon

22. Ibina John Ogbonna

23. Mbam Ifeanyi D

24. Nwigum Nonso Christian

PERMANENT SECRETARIES

1. Dr. Lawrence Ezeogo

2. Dr. Isioma C Arunne-Inyang

3. Mrs Rose Ibe

4. Mrs Ogechi Nwobasi

5. Mrs Anwu Theresa

6. Dr. Lynda Alo

7. Mr Monday Nkwuda

8. Mrs Mary Ngozi Otozi

9. Mrs Martina Obiya

10. Mrs Ogechi Anaso-Kalu

11. Barr Emmanuel Onwe

12. Mr Henry Nworie

13. Mrs Joy Mbam

14. Mrs Henrietta Ikechukwu Oruh

15. Barr Peter Ede

16. Dr. Gabriel Odo

17. Mrs Mfon Williamson

18. Ms Alusi Felicia

19. Mrs Betty Uzoma

20. Engr Chukwuma Ojeogu

21. Barr Ikechukwu Alobu

22. Mr Fidelis Nwankwo.